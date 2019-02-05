Your Weekly Horoscope: February 6 – 12, 2019

1. Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18 Seek a balanced approach to making it work this week. Uncertainty is part of life, but how you handle it is all you. If you find yourself preoccupied by what you don’t know and can’t quite make sense of, you’re likely to feel anxious instead of empowered. Concentrate on your agency this week. Ask for perspective or advice from people who are more experienced than you, collaborate with those who have complementary skills to yours, and be willing to fail on your path to success. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

2. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 Strive to take well-considered risks this week. You are not ready to do it all, but you are ready to take at least a few steps forward. The trick is to avoid diminishing your development by insisting on waiting to be perfectly ready before you act. Progress happens in stages, and often you will get one step completed and then your circumstances or perspective will change in reaction to it; not knowing what comes next is just a part of improving your life. Don’t rush it, Pisces. Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.

3. Aries

March 21-April 19 As you change, you change all that you touch. This week will confront you with your mixed feelings about transitions, and offer you some sort of choice. Strike a balance between asserting your will and listening to others, of pushing forward and yielding in the face of new information. Don’t be so attached to your plans that you stop asking questions, and so locked on your course that you stop exploring your options. Cultivate flexibility, Aries. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.

4. Taurus

April 20-May 20 You always have a choice – often even when you don’t feel like you don’t. Instead of assuming that feeling trapped is equal to being trapped, attempt to sit with yourself long enough to sort through your fears and your circumstances to make sure that you don’t project the worst onto your situation. Life can be hard — don’t shrink in the face of obstacles. Expand to meet your circumstance, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

5. Gemini

May 21-June 21 There are plenty of things that you can be frustrated by, but how will lamenting them serve you? It’s time to stop self-sabotaging your own efforts by stalling or dragging your feet. Take some risks, Twin Star! Instead of focusing on what you can’t do or what’s gone wrong in the past, try seeking your agency – even if it’s in the littlest of ways. Do what you can in the here and now to facilitate progress in your life. Learn more about what it means to be Gemini.

6. Cancer

June 22-July 22 It’s time for more change, Moonchild, and it needs to start within. You don’t need to take on other people’s opinions as gospel, but having disregard for their feels isn’t a better way to be. Strive to strike a balance between what you feel is right for you and others’ needs. You may need to defer gratification for a little while, or to tolerate discomfort. Either way, temper your impulses by taking a compassionate look at the big picture this week. Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.

7. Leo

July 23-Aug. 22 When you don’t know what to do or how to proceed is when you need to slow down and take a break. You’re on the verge of figuring things out and forging ahead, but there’s no value in doing it half-baked, Leo. Take the time you need to get right with yourself. It may feel like you’re going to miss out on something, but you’re not. Do it right the first time and you’ll get there more quickly, and with more energy to spare. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

8. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 You aren’t meant to live up to other people’s standards — at least not at the expense of your own. Stop looking outside of yourself for answers and start looking for them within, Virgo. This week will challenge you to advocate for yourself, and if you’re not clear about what you want or need the pressure may feel awful. Find your voice by first finding your will, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

9. Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 As your relationships undergo upsets you may feel compelled to maintain the peace, and that’s a great impulse, but it may not be the right one to follow. Don’t consent to things that cost you your self-esteem or your wellness, Libra. You get to have boundaries and limits – just make sure that you express them in constructive and clear ways. Instead of preemptively defending your rights, just stand firm in them, dear one. Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.

10. Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21 If you’re feeling anxious this week it’s important that you slow down and check in with what’s going on for you, Scorpio. Your ego may have inspired you to act out recently and you may have hit the mark or overshot it. In either case you need to determine how you will handle taking up more space, and how it is impacting others. Strive to be humble without deteriorating into self-condemnation, and strong without ignoring others’ perspectives. Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

11. Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21 What you don’t understand and can’t quite figure out needs patience and kindness, Sagittarius – not further pushing. If you have faith in the big picture of your efforts you don’t need all the details to be clear to you at all times. Allow space for some confusion and even apparent setbacks this week. What you don’t understand may be upsetting, but that doesn’t mean that it’s bad. Let things develop in their own time, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

12. Capricorn