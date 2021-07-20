Your Weekly Horoscope: July 21 - July 27, 2021

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

This week’s full moon in your relationship house is likely to kick up some interpersonal intensity that requires your attention. Instead of jumping on your first reactions, or worse, the people around you, make sure that you check in with yourself, Leo. Determine what is true for you before you go making promises or striving to have serious conversations. Things don’t need to be perfect in order for them to be exactly where they’re meant to be, my love.

