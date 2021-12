Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

You can be successful but if you don’t feel at peace with what you’re doing or how you’re doing it, it’s not likely to feel like success to you. Carve out some time to check in with your motivations and intentions, and whether or not your actions are reflective of them. You have important choices to make—remember that true growth sometimes requires compromise and even loss.

