Your Weekly Horoscope: November 28 – December 4, 2018

1. Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21 If you’re not starting out with acceptance, you’re basically fighting reality. You’ve got too much on your plate, and if you don’t get organized, you’ll have to let something go that you don’t really want to. This week is going to bring up a lot, and if you want to handle it with grace, you must pace yourself, Sagittarius. Know yourself well enough to know what you can do in a healthy way, and strive to have the foresight to make intentional compromises, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

2. Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19 The best way out of chaos and frustration is to find your yes, Capricorn. Instead of looking for problems, seek the potential, the opportunity, or the lesson. Align yourself with what you want to get out of a situation, and it becomes easier to say no to what you don’t want and even make wise compromises when they’re needed. Having trust in your inner guidance only makes sense when you take the time to find resources for it — reconnect with your raison d’etre this week.



3. Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18 People are annoying at times, but you can be too. Try to avoid acting out of annoyance this week. The feeling of being stuck or thwarted is awful, but it’s not the end of the world. This week will test your patience, but if you are able to stay present and rise to the challenge, it can mark an excellent period of growth for you. Don’t sink to the worst elements in the room — rise to the occasion and be your best self, allowing others to do what they’re gonna do.

4. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 It’s an excellent time to get things done in the material world this week. Create or shore up plans, follow through with commitments, do the work. You haven’t got a Midas touch, but the roots you lay down now will be strong. Make sure that your actions line up with your intentions, Pisces. If you prioritize how you do what you do, your process will get streamlined, and your outcomes will be that much more reliable. You’ve got this, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.

5. Aries

March 21-April 19 Are there things that aren’t working in your life? Let those things point you towards what needs attention, Aries. You shouldn’t go in, guns blazing, trying to force change this week. Fight your desire to fix things, and instead try to sit with your impulses. You are capable of creating change, but you’ll do best if you first get clear about whether you need to start inside or rearrange things external to you. Don’t be so quick to tidy up that you make a bigger mess of things, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.

6. Taurus

April 20-May 20 If you allow yourself to obsess on what you think other people are feeling or saying about you, you’ll distract yourself from what’s important, Taurus. The only person that you have to please is yourself. Now, this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be authentically considerate of other people’s feelings and needs. Just don’t put the opinions and judgments of others above your own well-being. Allow yourself to sit in the discomfort of messiness without rushing to tidy it up. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

7. Gemini

May 21-June 21 The things that are bumming you out are like an instruction manual, and if you can allow yourself to stay with the feels, you will be able to decode the messages. The very things that are upsetting hold the answers to what you need to do next. Upset about your finances? Look at your spending, and commit to the hustle. Find that your relationships aren’t making you happy? Pour more effort and care into them. Show up to make your life thrive, Twin Star.

8. Cancer

June 22-July 22 Learning how to cope with fear is an invaluable life skill, Moonchild. Instead of allowing yourself to obsess and slip into fear-based assumptions, get really present with your situation this week. You have the chance to make meaningful changes in your life, but you’ve got to start with you. Finding your flow means acknowledging and working with the worried side of your nature, instead of in spite of it. Self-acceptance is the foundation upon which you need to build, my love.

9. Leo

July 23-Aug. 22 There’s much change afoot, and you have so much going for you within it all, but sadly, what you don’t have too much of is control. Strive to be interested in the events of your life without being too quick to draw conclusions, Leo. You are not responsible for everything — just your part. Do your best without rushing to take on what you don’t yet understand. This week marks a meaningful shift that you shouldn’t rush if you want to greet it wisely. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

10. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 You don’t need to know what comes next in order to make good choices in the here and now. As your desire to be safe in uncertain circumstances grows, so can your defensiveness. This week is likely to test your ability to manage your fears and projections so that you can receive the information you really need. Pay extra attention to the space between your emotionally fueled perceptions and the objective details of the situation you’re in here and now. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

11. Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 Sometimes the wisest thing to do is to be self-protective. The trick is to do so in a way that is transparent so that you don’t end up creating interpersonal conflicts in your efforts towards self-care. Don’t underestimate the power of a simple and warm text, dear Libra. When you need to regroup, let others know you can’t be available instead of shutting them out. Find balanced ways of taking care of yourself and the people who rely on you this week. Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.

12. Scorpio