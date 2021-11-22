Your Monthly Horoscope: December 2021

We’re wrapping up the last eclipse of this cycle in the last month of the year and it seems like an unimaginable feat that we’re ushering in 2022. A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will transpire on Dec. 3 and 4, but it isn’t visible in most places except for Antarctica. This is the last installment of this cycle of eclipses on the Gemini and Sagittarius axis, which started in the spring of 2020. A potent beginning is underway.

On Dec. 13, Mars enters Sagittarius and Mercury in Capricorn, which will welcome some flexibility and grounded approaches to how we think and act. Gemini’s full moon (no longer an eclipse, hurrah!) will ripen on Dec. 18. Venus changes directions and turns backward on Dec. 19. Conjoined to Pluto, this forces us to reevaluate power dynamics and lingering issues with fear and control in our relationships.

Winter solstice officially starts when the sun enters Capricorn on Dec. 21, marking the beginning of winter in the northern hemisphere. And we can expect a happy ending in Jupiter’s second ingress into Pisces on Dec. 28, bringing optimism, hope and grace as we wrap up 2021. Below, your horoscopes to help navigate the month ahead.