Your Horoscope For June 2019

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The role that fear plays in your life is accentuated this month, Twin Star, so here’s some advice: create three lists, and every day, for 30 days, write three things in each column of the list. These columns should be titled: What I’m Grateful For, Amazing Things that Happened Today, and Where I Have Room to Grow. This isn’t a magic bullet, but when you align your thinking with your best interests you can see how your capacity to leverage opportunity expands along with it, my love.

