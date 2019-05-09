Your Horoscope For June 2019

Resist the temptation to project out your problems this month. The only thing that you truly need to take care of is your motives, your feelings, and your actions. When your motives are clean, you can take care of others or compromise without resentments. When you take care of your heart, you not only feel better, but you can identify what you need—before it becomes an emergency. And these things lay the necessary foundation for your actions to reflect your integrity and not your situation, my sweet loves.
Gemini
May 21-June 21
The role that fear plays in your life is accentuated this month, Twin Star, so here’s some advice: create three lists, and every day, for 30 days, write three things in each column of the list. These columns should be titled: What I’m Grateful For, Amazing Things that Happened Today, and Where I Have Room to Grow. This isn’t a magic bullet, but when you align your thinking with your best interests you can see how your capacity to leverage opportunity expands along with it, my love.
