Your Weekly Horoscope: January 5 - 11, 2022

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Make sure you’re taking time to relax, rejoice, and reflect this week. Sometimes the best way to make progress with a difficult problem is to turn away from it and immerse yourself in something lighter and unrelated. You don’t need a singular solution or approach to the things you’re feeling ambitious about. What you need is a sustainable approach and a nuanced set of solutions, my pragmatic friend.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

This isn’t the time to be looking outside of yourself for answers. You’ve gone through a lot, and the stage you’re at now requires you to listen to your own self and apply the wisdom you’ve been working so hard to accrue, Aquarius. You don’t need to know what’s coming next to be able to figure out what you need in the here and now. Choose life affirming acts that reflect your values, even in the face of uncertainty, this week.

Feb. 19-March 20

If you fixate on your fears it will work as a binding spell, bringing you closer to the things you most wish to avoid. Get grounded, get present, and get real. It’s time to embody the changes you’ve been working towards, and the way to do that is by confronting difficult emotions and coping with them head on. Freedom doesn’t mean “good vibes only,” it means having options. Choose to be brave this week, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

As you push things forward, it’s important to question your motives this week. If you’re allowing scarcity or fear to drive you, it’s possible that your efforts are coming across as defensive, and that can stir up opposition to your efforts. Remember to play, Aries. Don’t forget to infuse your capacity for passion to your responsibilities. Not only will you be more effective, but you’ll feel better, my love.

April 20-May 20

It’s all about relationships this week. You may be feeling impatient to change things up, but be careful what you ask for, Taurus. This isn’t a good time to test people, because everyone is feeling pretty stressed. Instead, bring your most patient self to your interactions, so that you can truly listen to what others have to say and how they’re feeling. In this way, you can cultivate an aura of peacefulness with others that you can build on through good times and bad.

May 21-June 21

If your ego is maladjusted, you may act defensively when you’re trying to assert yourself out of fear that you don’t actually have the right to advance your goals. Not only will this feel bad to you, but it’s likely to push others away just at the moment when you need their support the most. Look at your approach to your goals, and consider whether the energy that you’re bringing to the table is helping or getting in the way, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

You may find yourself having to deal with frustrations this week, and while that’s no fun, there’s a bigger picture at play. It would be easy to lose sight of your goals and true needs if you allow yourself to be swept along by other people’s preferences or your own indecision. Find ways of working with, and connecting to, others that doesn’t come at the expense of you being a good friend to you, Moonchild.

July 23-Aug. 22

Trust your intuition, because this week it can take you far. That said, trusting your instincts shouldn’t come at the expense of your common sense or your willingness to follow through and make things happen. If you don’t check in with your energy, environment, and other important factors, you run the risk of starting something that’s simply not sustainable this week. Cross reference your gut instincts with your reality for best results, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

While things may have been pretty busy recently it’s important that you take the time this week to get grounded, Virgo. It may be tempting to want to make sweeping changes or react impulsively to the situations you find yourself in, but this wouldn’t be wise. Start your year off by prioritizing your own peace. Cultivate your equilibrium before you look for answers or lose track of yourself.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

You are not known for having confidence in decision making, but this week you need to pick a side. Align yourself with the approach and values that feel best suited to who you are, and follow through. Don’t allow fear of failing or making a mistake to stop you from pursuing your truth, Libra. Whether you like it or not, whether it’s easy or not, your truth is true and will wait for you to deal with it one way or another.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

The stressful situations you find yourself in this week are an opportunity for you to show up, Scorpio. This looks like honouring your emotions, being conscientious about who you share them with, and holding healthy boundaries. You’ve got nothing to prove, and there is no rush. Have the foresight to honour your big picture needs over your most pressing emotions this week.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

The worst thing you could do this week is get defensive or follow your knee-jerk reactions. Strive to cultivate patience as you sift through your feelings, thoughts, and needs. Things are changing quickly and the Way that this impacts the people around you is likely to be unpredictable. Be on the lookout for turning molehills into mountains out of fear or carelessness, sweet Sagittarius.