Your Horoscope For January 2023

The astrological weather for the start of 2023 embodies the energy of a lot of Januaries: there is forward momentum and a general sense of resolution. Things that may have been stuck and stalled are starting to gain steam. Things that were confusing are starting to become clearer. There is an energy of determination, purpose and drive. And the end of the month dissolves into a more relaxing and indulgent vibe. Get ready to work hard and play hard this month. Dates to note this January:

January 2: Venus enters Aquarius

January 6: Full moon at 16° Cancer

January 12: Mars stations direct at 8° Gemini

January 18: Mercury stations direct at 8° Capricorn

January 20: Sun enters Aquarius

January 21: New moon at 1° Aquarius

January 22: Uranus stations direct at 14° Taurus

January 26: Venus enters Pisces

I highly recommend that you primarily read the horoscopes for your rising sign. If you don’t know your rising sign, you can read for your sun sign (born during the day) and/or moon sign (born at night). Read it all if you like, and take what resonates. To figure out these placements, enter your birth date, location and precise birth time into an astrology app like Time Nomad or online at astro.com. For more guidance on how all of these play together, visit charmastrology.com.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

After the last couple of years, where you’ve had to figure out how to incorporate more sustainable practices, January will inspire you to focus on troubleshooting any work and/or health issues that have popped up for you lately. You will experience a finer sense of clarity around your capacity and willingness to engage in situations that are not easy—but are nonetheless important. Don’t just work hard on autopilot. Do so because it’s worth your time and attention. There’s a difference.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

I hope you can have more fun this month, dear Aquarius. You can’t always judge things, people and situations on their inherent seriousness. Frivolity is necessary to balance out the scales. Allow yourself some levity and a good-natured, casual and pleasant time. Spending your energy on unimportant things is, paradoxically, essential to living a whole and nuanced life.

Feb. 19-March 20

The thing with avoidance is that even if you don’t consciously acknowledge the presence of whatever you’re avoiding, it is bound to persist in some other form or another. For now, it’s enough to establish a mature sense of self-awareness of your own avoidant patterns. However, at some point, you will have to engage and take action. As you wait things out, think about what tools you need to support yourself in dissolving your refusal. You have to show up at some point—it’s better to be prepared.

March 21-April 19

If you’ve been feeling especially disconnected, this month can inspire you to do something about that. Because if anyone has the courage to initiate friendships, it’s you. Visit old friends and get nostalgic with each other. Recognize how much you all have grown and think about how your needs for relationships have changed. The grass is greener where you water it. So if you’ve been feeling lonely, dear Aries, take it upon yourself to seek the connections you desire. Waiting for things to change will likely disappoint you.

April 20-May 20

January is a hopeful month, especially if you’ve been feeling the weight of impossibility. Focus on keeping firm with the boundaries you need to set for yourself so you can get your needs met. This month, restricting yourself from certain indulgences can actually feel satisfying. Because what you really need is to believe in your capacity to support yourself wholeheartedly.

May 21-June 21

Irritability is usually a message about discomfort. Like when you’re sitting on a packed public bus, and the tag of your shirt is scratching your nape and prompts you to scratch your itch, but you can’t because you’ll likely elbow your neighbour. So when irritability happens in any context and situation, how do you respond? Do you keep it in and smile? Do you lash out and project on the nearest moving object/person? Do you take deep breaths and think before you act? In these small moments, how do you compare your response to a bigger crisis? January is about getting to know your response to discomfort.

June 22-July 22

The intensity of the astrological weather lately has likely been a much more internal and unconscious undertaking for you. But much of the sense of being stuck you’ve been experiencing will start to ease. It can look like having a lucid realization of sorts—where something that has eluded you makes more sense all of a sudden. Make it a point to resume conversations that have been stalled. Check in and follow up.

July 23-Aug. 22

A fun exercise for this month would be to precisely articulate why and how you love the people in your life. Does your intention match your actions (and vice versa)? What makes them shine, and what do you find inspiring about them? How do you enrich their life? Do you know the value they add to your life? Determining these can help clarify the imbalances that exist in your relationships and where there may be work that needs more time and attention.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

If anyone is good at focusing on the nitty-gritty details, it’s you. And January is about letting the spotlight shine on this exact talent of yours. The bigger-picture issues you’re facing lack this breadth and depth of perspective. And so this month, it is your task to tend to your blindspots. But, along with this, have you been working too much or too hard? How can you work smarter, dear Virgo?

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Please make having fun your top priority for this January. Despite and especially if you’ve been experiencing a lack of sincere merriment in your life. It doesn’t have to be a grand gesture—find pleasure even in the smallest expression. It can be leaving work 1 hour earlier so you can have the window seat on the bus overlooking the sunset. Or indulging in a short story with your favourite tea as a Friday night plan. Or perhaps going out to town with your beloved friends to dance the night away. Whatever it is, give yourself the chance to take a breather and relax.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Spend more time at home. Some of the most basic advice for living with more magic is to, first and foremost, maintain a clean space. January is for decluttering and energy clearing. The way inanimate objects are situated in a room affects the flow of all other beings that interact with them. If you’ve been feeling particularly stagnant, start by clearing the path, so to speak, in your home. It’s a wonder how changing the colours of linens and the placement of furniture can impact your mood.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Tell the people you love why and how much you love them. Words are always great, but that doesn’t have to be the limit. The thing about cherishing people is you learn a lot about yourself in the process. How do you love? Do you orient your expressions towards what the other recognizes, or do you tend to do what feels most natural to you? January is about learning how you show your affection and care.

