Your Weekly Horoscope: January 19 - 25, 2022

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

The stability that you seek won’t come from external accomplishments or situations. It’s becoming increasingly clear that you need to have a sense of sanctuary and home within yourself, Capricorn. If you allow yourself to be distracted by what other people are or aren’t doing, you will be wasting your precious energy. Tend to your inner life and your relationship with yourself. That is the only accomplishment that matters this week.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

It may feel difficult to make plans this retrograde season, especially because Mercury is retrograde in your sign. The good news is that you don’t need to know where things are going in order to orient yourself in the present. Allow space and time for things to develop, Aquarius, whether that’s your emotions, your situation or your ability to collect more data. Slow down, fortify your energy and deepen your understanding before making any major moves.

Feb. 19-March 20

You don’t need to take on other people’s feelings and frustrations in order to prove your loyalty to them, Pisces. This week may find you having to make some uncomfortable decisions or take up space in ways that you are uncomfortable with. Figure out for yourself what you think is right or what you need, and then do what you need to in order to honour that. It’s OK to disappoint others sometimes just like it’s OK to compromise your needs sometimes. Find your truth and prioritize it, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

No matter how it looks, in life you’re not in a competition with anyone but yourself. This week it’s time to strive for your personal best, instead of beating others or proving yourself to people who don’t truly care about you. The former will lead you to a sense of deep and lasting pride while the latter will only create more hunger within you. If your eyes are fixed on a prize, make sure that it will bring you happiness and the potential for continued growth, Aries.

April 20-May 20

Failure, insecurity and setbacks—or just a part of life? They don’t need to define you or your value. They are a part of learning and taking risks. If you are willing to risk failure, you are also willing to aim for greatness. Unfortunately, there’s no way of separating the two. In the words of Jeanette Winterson, “You play, you win, you play, you lose. You play. It’s the playing that’s irresistible. What you risk reveals what you value.” Don’t let fear stop you from staying in the game, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

Not all pain should be avoided. This week you may be dealing with some upsetting or frustrating situation that has a higher purpose to it. As you learn how to invest in yourself and have healthy boundaries you will inevitably run into a couple walls, Twin Star. Don’t avoid conflict out of the misguided belief that all bad emotions are wrong. You’re growing, and that may look like moving through some pretty prickly emotional terrain this week. Do your best to show up for it.

June 22-July 22

Investing in yourself, and the things that are important to you, is incredibly important. This week, you may be feeling self-protective or like you have to pull yourself back in order to stay safe. Consider what is motivating that line of thinking. You may need to retract a bit, but that may also be a way of hiding from things that you find frightening. Be brave enough to show up for the process even when it requires you to risk failure, Moonchild, but that also may be a way of hiding from things that you find frightening.

July 23-Aug. 22

If you act from a place of desperation or frustration you’re likely to get more of the same, Leo. This week, regardless of your circumstances, you are on guard to be the change you want to see in your life. This means that checking your motivations and your emotional maturity before you go barreling forward can save you a lot of frustration and pain down the line. If you prioritize finding and honouring the truth you don’t need to obsess on the details.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Fights and power struggles in your personal life require your consent. What you’re willing to take on from others and how you relate to the struggles that you engage in are all within your control, even if it’s quite difficult to manage it. Be mindful about what you take on and how you hold it, Virgo. You can walk away from conversations and situations that aren’t healthy for you to engage in. It just means making a choice and following through.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

It’s no secret that decision-making is hard for you. That said, just because it’s hard for you doesn’t mean you’re not capable of being clear about your needs and wants, and following through based on the clarity. The things that you’re feeling the most uncertain about are the same things that need your attention this week. If you weren’t scared of failing, what would you do? How would you behave? Explore this line of thinking for best results.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

The decisions that you make and the inspirations that drive them will have a serious impact on your life this week, Scorpio. This is the time to get really honest about what you’re choosing and why. If you are trying to appease others or are chasing something that you’re fixated about, you are likely to be pretty unhappy with what you get, especially if you’re successful. Take the space you need to reflect on your motivations before you act on them this week.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Feeling sad or down is not inherently a bad thing, even though it’s obviously no fun. There’s no way around it—sadness is a part of life, and finding ways of relating to difficult emotions is an essential part of being a successful person in the world. This week, it’s wise for you to consider your relationship to hard-to-bear emotions, because repressing them is just as unhealthy as over-indulging them. Show up, even when it gets hard, Sagittarius.