Your Weekly Horoscope: January 16 – 22, 2019

1. Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18 With the lunar eclipse in your relationships house on the 20th you can expect that some consuming feelings will crop up within you as well as the people that you’re close to. Instead of reacting defensively, try to be authentically interested in whatever comes up, Aquarius. If you can be open, you will inevitably see more than you think is there this week. You don’t need to act on the truth immediately, but it is time to actively seek it. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

2. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 It’s time to take a stand, Pisces. You have known for some time that you have needs that aren’t getting met. The question is: do the people you’re in relationships with know it? Dropping hints isn’t a fair or effective way of communicating. If you don’t say what you mean, and mean what you say, how are others to actually trust you? This week it’s time to break up with some old habits and step up, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.

3. Aries

March 21-April 19 Allow yourself to hold on to hope in the face of obstacles, Aries. When things don’t play out as quickly as you’d like them to it’s easy to assume the worst and start looking for answers, but it would be a mistake to do that this week. Instead of seeking the fix, seek the opportunity. Transform your difficulties into growth experiences by thinking of the rotten stuff in your life as compost — you can convert it to fertilizer with time and the right conditions. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.

4. Taurus

April 20-May 20 If you’re willing to look inward and be honest about what you find, it will inevitably change things, Taurus. This isn’t the time for holding tight to the tried and true – your old ways may be working, or they may not, but what you must do now is be open to questioning. Have compassion for your process instead of being so fixated on the outcome. It’s only a mistake if you don’t find ways to learn and grow from the experience, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

5. Gemini

May 21-June 21 You’ve been working so hard for a long time to get to a place where you have clarity. Now the only thing standing in your way is you. If you are willing to let go of the ideas that you know have been limiting you, you can replace them with new truths that better serve the person that you’re becoming. You can pair strength with humility and courage with vulnerability – you don’t need to be perfect, Twin Star, and you don’t need to start from anywhere but here. Learn more about what it means to be Gemini.

6. Cancer

June 22-July 22 You are ruled by the moon, and on the 20th we have a lunar eclipse (which is a highly charged full moon). It’s time to let go so you can move on, but how? Letting go sounds easy enough in principle – but in truth it’s not a passive act, and takes great self-control and strength. It’s time to take your emotional self-maintenance a step further, and redirect your formidable energies, Moonchild. Align yourself with the willingness to step into the unknown, leaving the past behind you. Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.

7. Leo

July 23-Aug. 22 There is a powerful lunar eclipse in your sign on the 20th, and it will mark an important crisis in consciousness for you, Leo. Be willing to sit in your feelings, even when they get uncomfortable, without projecting them onto others. Blame, defensiveness, and aggression will only distract you from what truly needs your attention this week – your heart. Seek the truth instead of the answer, and own your part in it. Only in this way you will set yourself free, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

8. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 When you feel overwhelmed or just plain over it, it’s easy to fall back on some pretty unhealthy behaviors. This week is likely to kick up feelings and habits that you thought were in your past. Instead of wringing your hands, think of it as a chance to get the jump on some psychic spring cleaning. Take stock of where you’re at, and make choices around how you want to handle it. You have choices, Virgo, you just need to be intentional with how you make them. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

9. Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 With the lunar eclipse on the 20th things are likely to get intense this week. Because you are so impacted by other people and their feelings, it’s wise for you to think about your boundaries, Libra. How you maintain your personal space is an important part of how you relate to others, and of how taxing their presence is in your life. Strive to be straightforward about what you can and can’t take on — even if you are worried that it will upset people. You can only do what you can, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.

10. Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21 You’re ready to face the truth, Scorpio. You don’t have to like it, and you don’t have to know what to do with it, but it’s important that you don’t look away from it, either. This week you are being challenged to sit with contradictions, upsets, and uncertainties, without losing your centre. Try not to rush your reactions or your understanding until you’re actually ready. Being able to sit with ambiguity is a skill that will help you to be effective at every stage of life’s journey. Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

11. Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21 It’s important that you honour the emotions that you’re having, even if they don’t fully make sense in your situation, Sagittarius. You’re likely to be dealing with some feelings of being overwhelmed this week, and it’s important that you slow down enough to decode what they’re really about. You may be on the right path and having powerful successes, but that can also come with grief. Honour what you’re leaving behind you as you move to the next phase of your evolution. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

12. Capricorn