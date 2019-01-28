Your Horoscope For February 2019

1. Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18 On the 4th there will be a new moon in your sign and it will bring about something new and potentially lovely. Your job isn’t to plan for it or control it as much as greet it with an open mind, Aquarius. If you’re willing to adapt to your shifting circumstances and not succumb to kneejerk reactions you’ll be able to leverage those changes productively. Ready or not, it’s time for more change, Aquarius. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

2. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 The full moon in your relationship house on the 19th is likely to bring some emotionally intense conditions to the surface for you. You don’t necessarily need to agree with others or defend your perspective when disagreements come up. Listen closely to what people are telling you this month – with their words, but also with their actions. It’s time to assert some boundaries, but you first need to clarify where you stand, Pisces. Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.

3. Aries

March 21-April 19 As your circumstances and even your feelings change, your actions must change too. It’s time to let go, Aries, but the process is not fully in your control. As you make sense of your needs and circumstances it’s important that you don’t rush your progress. Sitting with the content of your heart is a vulnerable thing to do, but it’s ultimately the most productive approach to creating security in your life this month. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.

4. Taurus

April 20-May 20 This month you’re learning what’s real and what’s not, but the process itself is confusing. What other people think of you is often a greater reflection of them than you, and yet it’s important to listen to the feedback that you get from others. Consider the source and the motive of the person that you’re dealing with, Taurus. You may have to be the “bigger person,” or cut your losses, but you can trust that it’s all for the best, I promise. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

5. Gemini

May 21-June 21 It’s important that you make space for your worries without treating them as facts or as intuition. Anxious thoughts and feelings are sometimes just a force of habit, and this month is an excellent time to change them. You are poised to clear some pretty big hurdles, but as you do, old and limiting beliefs are going to rear their heads. You’re ready for change, but the only way to it is through it, Twin Star. Learn more about what it means to be Gemini.

6. Cancer

June 22-July 22 It’s important that you celebrate your successes as much as you lament your failings, Moonchild. It’s not only because your accolades are worthy of attention, but also because your confidence can use some bolstering. Own the wholeness of what you are, including how far you’ve come, so that you can make plans that don’t come from scarcity or insecurity. When you’re questioning everything it’s easy to think small, but it would be a mistake to do that this month. Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.

7. Leo

July 23-Aug. 22 If we’re being honest, when you’re in a good mood the unknown is mysterious and exciting, but when you’re feeling down it’s a total liability. This month will challenge you to look at your problems from a higher vantage point and if you don’t, you’re likely to feel pretty stuck. By considering the big picture you will have more options, can drum up some more patience, and maybe even get a little enthusiastic about what comes next. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

8. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 The full moon in your sign on the 19th is a powerful time for finally letting go. Whether it’s an old relationship, a habit, an idea or attitude that’s been proven wrong, it’s not weak to change your mind — it’s growth. Use your powers of discretion to bring about abundance and healthy conditions instead of to judge and limit yourself (or others!), Virgo. Make new choices in the face of fear, frustration, and perfectionism this month. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

9. Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 It’s time to confront your anxieties, Libra, and start dealing with the things that you’re concerned about head-on. This month will likely present you with some power struggles, and it’s important that you respond in ways that honour both your need for diplomacy and also for self-preservation and advancement. As the saying goes: ”what you resist shall persist.” Stop fighting yourself, take a deep breath, and tackle what needs to get done, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.

10. Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21 True leadership is not about forcing your will on others or amassing power — it’s about the collaboration of your goals, actions, environment, and the people around you. It’s time for you to step into your power without forcing it onto other people, Scorpio. You don’t need others to validate your worth in order for it to be true. Do your part and let others come around (or not) in their own time. Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

11. Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21 You’ve overextended yourself and it’s weighing on you, my love. Whether you’ve taken on too much in your personal life or professionally, it’s time to get grounded, take stock of what you’re doing, the wisdom in it, and what you need to do next. You’re likely to find that you need to prioritize to be more effective, so here’s a pro tip to help you with that: prioritizing your survival-based needs supports the foundation upon which all of your other goals must be built. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

12. Capricorn