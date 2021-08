Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

There will be a new moon in your sign, which means everything is coming out Leo! You’re welcome, world. The key to making the most of this event is to not allow anxiety or your concerns about what you don’t yet understand or know to make you believe that things are bad. This is a good week for bold and passionate action that moves you further in the direction of what you love.

