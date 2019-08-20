Your Weekly Horoscope: August 21 – 27, 2019

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

The accumulative impact of fear and worry isn’t greater clarity or awareness—it’s quite the opposite. It’s time to take a pause, get still and grounded, and to assess what you’re feeling—and why. Your upset feelings are unlikely to be about what you’re the most fixated on, either, Virgo. Be strong enough to sit with your feelings long enough to understand what’s motivating them. It’s time for you to get to the heart of the matter—and to act from there.

