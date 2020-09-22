Your Weekly Horoscope: September 23 - September 29, 2020

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

This week is all about foundations. How you approach what you do, the ways in which you manage your time and whether or not you follow through with your word are all on the line for you. Strive to have a strong enough ego to know what you can and can’t do in a realistic way. There’s no shame in being vulnerable, or in knowing your own limits. Give yourself the space you need to get grounded and to focus on your own development, Libra.

Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.