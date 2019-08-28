Your Horoscope For September 2019

September will kick up some complicated emotions as worst-case-scenarios are in the air. In the words of Octavia Butler, “to be led by a coward is to be controlled by all that the coward fears.” Don’t let your uncertainties stop you from being generous and kind. This is a time to choose your inspirations and your motivations wisely. There is energy for mobilizing past limiting beliefs this month, but it will require taking your head out of fantasy and into the here and now.
Virgo
Aug. 23-Sept. 22
It’s super disorienting when you know you feel called to something but still feel like you're feeling around in the dark for what it is, or how to pull it off IRL. Don’t allow your uncertainties to convince you that you don’t know what you’re doing, or worse, that you’ll never figure it out. Be present for the stage of development that you’re at. Investigate the truth, because it’s the only thing that will reveal the answers you're seeking, Virgo.
