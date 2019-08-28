Your Horoscope For September 2019

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

It’s super disorienting when you know you feel called to something but still feel like you're feeling around in the dark for what it is, or how to pull it off IRL. Don’t allow your uncertainties to convince you that you don’t know what you’re doing, or worse, that you’ll never figure it out. Be present for the stage of development that you’re at. Investigate the truth, because it’s the only thing that will reveal the answers you're seeking, Virgo.

