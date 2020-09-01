Your Weekly Horoscope: September 2 - September 8, 2020

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

There are so many cheesy expressions that say it, but in order to make an omelet, you have to crack a few eggs. In other words, you can’t grow without outgrowing at least some things, and you can’t take perfectly safe risks. This week it’s time to embrace chance, including the messy parts of it. You’re not in control of anything but how you choose to respond to your circumstances and emotions; explore your options from the inside out, Virgo.

