Your Weekly Horoscope: October 21 - October 27, 2020

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

There are multiple ways of being selfish, and not all of them are bad. This week you may have to prioritize your own self in a way that upsets others. Whether or not you have a right to do what you’re doing, you still have to deal with consequences to your actions. Be creative in your approach to both care for yourself and your relationships this week. Things can’t always be perfect but you can strive to centre learning about yourself and the world around you when things get sticky, Libra.

