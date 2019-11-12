Your Weekly Horoscope: November 13 – 19, 2019

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

It’s hard to do your best when you’re not present, but it’s hard to be present when you don’t feel your best. You may feel tempted to make assumptions, or worse, compulsively read the horoscopes of others to try and divine their next move this week, but your task is to be present with whatever is. In the words of Eckhart Tolle “The more you are focused on time—past and future—the more you miss the Now, the most precious thing there is.”

