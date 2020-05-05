Your Weekly Horoscope: May 6 - May 12, 2020

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You can’t know what’s going to happen next, but that shouldn’t stop you from trying, especially not this week. On the 7th there will be a full moon in your solar relationship house and it’s likely to bring dynamics to the surface that have been waiting for your attention—whether you want to deal with them or not. Get in there and get ‘er done, Taurus. Prioritize what’s most true for you over what would be easiest for you in your connections; the truth is waiting for you.

