Your Weekly Horoscope: June 5 – 11, 2019

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You’re doing great, Twin Star! The problem isn’t you, the problem is your impatience. Don’t ruin all of your great progress by trying to force your circumstances or relationships to catch up with you too quickly. You’re on the way, but there’s much that still has to play itself out. Strive to be interested in the events around you instead of trying to direct them this week. For now, all you need to know is where you stand, and to let things develop from there.

