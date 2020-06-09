Your Weekly Horoscope: June 10 - June 16, 2020

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The way forward for you is with bold and sure movements—not necessarily big movements, though. You don’t need to have it all figured out, Twin Star; just focus on your next steps, and then your next steps, and on, and this way you can build on your vision and your plans can clarify themselves from there. This week your challenge is to determine whether your fears are instinct or if they’re outworn habits, and to recalibrate accordingly.

