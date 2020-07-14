Your Weekly Horoscope: July 15 - July 21, 2020

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The new moon in your sign on the 20th is a complicated transit for you, Moonchild. This is a time of consequences, but also for openings. Get grounded so you can find, and re-align, with your centre. Your integrity and your emotions are inseparable. You may be confronted by the aftereffects of something you started last month, and it’s likely to feel heavy. Strive to be present for yourself so that you can show up in sustainable and authentic ways this week.

