Your Weekly Horoscope: January 29 to February 4, 2020

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Patience is not a virtue that comes naturally to most Aquarians, but it’s one you’d do well to cultivate this week, my forward-leaning friend. Every moment is the future realizing itself and also the foundation for whatever comes next. Instead of fixating on what has not yet materialized, devote your attention to what is, in the here and now—even if it’s awkward or uncomfortable. Keep on affirming and reaffirming that you are acting in accordance with your ethics and you can’t go wrong.

