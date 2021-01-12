Your Weekly Horoscope: January 13 - January 19, 2021

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

It’s time to clear out the cobwebs, Capricorn. This week, the biggest mistake you can make is to react without consideration. Defensiveness is only human, but when you add from that place it creates more problems than it solves. Lean on others for support and give yourself the space you need to learn from your past, apply it to the present and determine what is best to do from there.

