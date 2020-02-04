Your Weekly Horoscope: February 5 – 11, 2020

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

The full moon in your relationship house this week is likely to surface the feelings you’ve been trying to repress. This isn’t a great time for trying to keep things light. Step into the messiness of your feelings and strive to be brave enough to stay with your shadow. If you can be non-judgmental and curious about what you find, you’ll be able to make meaningful progress that helps you to be more whole and present in your relationships. Keep on showing up, Aquarius.

