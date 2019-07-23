Your Horoscope For August 2019

We’re post eclipse season, and that means you may have a bit of an emotional hangover. Whether that means that you’re feeling tired, shell shocked, or just plain ready to move on, here’s good news for you: as of August 1st Mercury retrograde is over! Reorient yourself and make new plans this month, and if need be, clear up any mixed messages or conflicts that got stirred up last month.
Leo
July 23-Aug. 22
You’ve taken on too much or not been taking care of yourself, and it’s starting to take its toll on you, Leo. As annoying as it may be, it’s time to prioritize taking care of the things that are the most aggravating to you. When your actions don’t reflect your priorities, you end up generating worry instead of answers. There are so many things that need your attention, but you only have so much time. Reorient your thinking so your actions are more impactful this month.
