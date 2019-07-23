Your Horoscope For August 2019

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

You’ve taken on too much or not been taking care of yourself, and it’s starting to take its toll on you, Leo. As annoying as it may be, it’s time to prioritize taking care of the things that are the most aggravating to you. When your actions don’t reflect your priorities, you end up generating worry instead of answers. There are so many things that need your attention, but you only have so much time. Reorient your thinking so your actions are more impactful this month.

