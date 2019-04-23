Your Weekly Horoscope: April 24 – 30, 2019

April 20-May 20

When you’re living for everyone but yourself it’s hard to be pleased with your successes. If you’ve been trying to keep up with the Joneses, or gotten overly reliant on validation from others, this week may bring you a rude awakening. Look at the roles that jealousy and comparison have been playing in your decision making, and address them accordingly. Let go of your attachment to how things look in exchange for prioritizing how they actually are, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

You know what needs to be done, Twin Star, but you have rein in your impulse to do all of it all at once. It’s an excellent time to put the pieces in place for your creativity to flourish in. Luckily, you don’t have to do it alone or reinvent the wheel. Access resources that are easily available to you for guidance, not answers). You are ready to approach old problems in new ways! Stay focused on your immediate goals and do what needs to be done this week.

June 22-July 22

Letting go of the past is easier said than done. Sometimes the only connection that you have to someone is the hurt or disappointment that you feel, and as awful as that is, it can be hard to let go of. Allow yourself the gift of releasing pain this week. You’re ready to be free, Moonchild. This will take courage, but very little else, so don’t make it complicated: forgive, unclench your fists, and breathe. see what changes, and what you can do with the space your pain was occupying.

July 23-Aug. 22

Something’s gotta go. You’re changing, and as that happens your life must adjust and change with you. But unrestrained growth will get you in trouble, and ultimately compromise the best of what you’ve got. This week it’s wise for you to consider what you need to cut back on before it becomes a liability. Saying no and setting limits in one area of your life will allow others to flourish. Be an agent of the transformation that your life needs, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

If you were free from fear, what would look different in your life? Would you date the same person, eat the same food, work at the same job? Life is full of compromise, and much of what you fear is useful (as an example, you probably don’t run into traffic because you’re scared of getting hit by a car), but then so much of it stops you from living the life you want to live. Take some risks this week, Virgo. Question everything and don’t be too scared to honour the answers.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

When you put yourself out there, even if you do everything right, you aren’t guaranteed to get what you want in return. This isn’t the time to be conditional in your actions, or to lament your failures or missteps. Be true to who you want to be without attachment to the outcome. It’s only important for you to try, not that you make material progress. The changes that you’re going through will bring you to unexpected places. Be open, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

As you start to see things more clearly, you will inevitably change your opinions and potentially your approach. You may be feeling somewhat self-protective these days, but now is the time to shake things up, not hide, Scorpio. You have all the important information and now is the time to put the next steps into action, before you absolutely need to. You’re free to change things before they’re dramatic—invest in your quality of life this week.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

You’re deep in the throes of an internal debate and scared to make a choice. Instead of pressuring yourself, look at the way that you’re framing your options, and see if there may be a door where you’ve convinced yourself there’s a wall. Be interested in your thoughts instead of taking them at face value, Sagittarius. You don’t need to force a decision—allow space for things to develop and simply explore your options this week.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

You only have to do your part, Capricorn. There is so much that you’re not in control of, including how other people feel about you, act towards you, or respond to your best laid plans. The good news is that only you are responsible for your own self. It’s time to rise to the occasion of your challenges without reverting back to old, outworn behaviors. Don’t just talk about it—embody your truth in what you do, and how you do it, this week.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

The forces of change are in motion and there’s no stopping them now, Aquarius. Strive to think of these changes in two categories: fast headway and slow movement. You shouldn’t need all of them to be quick and evidential in order for you to trust that they’re good for you. In truth, if you got everything you wanted all at once, you wouldn’t be happy at all. Nurture your plans and objectives with the faith that slow progress is sometimes the best progress you could hope for.

Feb. 19-March 20

If you’re feeling discouraged it’s time to take heart, Pisces. Your expectations of yourself or your situation may have been too high or too low. What’s for sure is that you haven’t been seeing things totally clearly. It’s time to get practical. What are the three steps you can take this week to advance your goals with heart? Think of this in small and foundational terms. Lay foundations that you can build on in the right time, my love.

March 21-April 19

The worst possible thing you could do is to rush to get an answer that is still only half baked. It’s time to do what no Aries likes to do—sit in uncertainty. If you take on more than you can handle, or push matters, you’ll end up creating a string of consequences that create more problems than they solve. Sit with your feelings. Pay attention to the world around you. Let things develop. You don’t have to do anything in order to get to the next level—this week, let it come to you.