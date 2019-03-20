Your Horoscope For April 2019

You’ve survived March’s soupy Mercury in retrograde, but this month kicks off with much of the same energy as anxieties are likely to run high for the first half of April. Beware that you only feed what you want to see grow in your life. Try not to obsess on what you fear, even if you can’t yet see solutions for it. Approach your feelings with intention, patience, and care this month.

March 21-April 19

Skip all the steps you want, but you’re just going to have to circle back around and fix it all later, Aries. April is a busy month for you, and it would be easy to follow your loudest impulses instead of sitting with your feelings—but it wouldn’t be wise. This a powerful time for you to look at what you need to let go of in order to leave room for what you truly want. Make sure that your actions reflect your priorities, my love.

April 20-May 20

Life is paradoxical—the more you have, the more you have to lose. The tighter you clutch onto what you’ve got, the more scarcity you feel. Look at how you’re holding the abundance that is running through your life and if you find that you’re not letting it flow, now is the time for change, Taurus. Find the potential, the love, and the beauty that exists in your life and let it fill you up and spill onto the parts you’re struggling with.

May 21-June 21

You’ve got enough voices in your head to contend with, you don’t need to get riled up about what you think other people’s opinions are. Act in accordance with what’s true for you instead of trying to figure out the “right thing” to do. Expect to be confronted by upsets at the start and the end of April that have you questioning some major stuff. Other people’s opinions and judgments are their own problem to manage, not yours—just strive to do you, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

Taking care of others as a way of getting your own needs met is poorly starred at this time. Expect the first half of the month to bring up some unpleasant feelings that need your attention, Moonchild. Instead of recoiling from discord, treat it with patience, interest, and integrity. How you engage with dramatic or negative situations is the only thing that you can control, so try to not obsess on what isn’t yours to caretake—no matter how hard that is to pull off.

July 23-Aug. 22

In the words of Octavia Butler, “All that you touch, you change. All that you change, changes you. The only lasting truth is change.” You are growing in ways that are obvious, and in other, more subtle ways. This isn’t the time to maintain the status quo or to strive for stability—you are growing, and that will require there to be some unpredictability in your life for some time. Be open to it, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Your relationships are confusing and complicated, beautiful and deeply important. Strive to find balanced ways of engaging with others this month, especially when you feel tempted to be extreme. What others say or do is on them—you only have to act in ways that are true for you, not to manage and create a perfect future. Lead with compassion, not precision, and survive the messiness of intimate connection by keeping your side of the road clean, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

There’s a full moon in your sign on the 19th and this marks an important time of the year for you, Libra. Connect to the truth of how you’re feeling and deal with it, my love. You can finally let go of dynamics that were haunting you in 2018, and rewrite your story. The trick is to speak up when you have something to say, and honour what you feel. Stop waiting for others to manage your evolution this month, and make it happen for yourself.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

A Capricorn said it, but it’s your time to do it: when they go low, you go high, dear Scorpio. Don’t allow the misdeeds of others inspire you to act in ways that compromise you or how you wish to be in the world. You have the chance to do something that will seem like an inconvenience now, but can lead to major advancements later—all you have to do is stay true to yourself when it would be easiest to cut corners this month.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Fate, or pre-destiny, is meant to be paired with your free will, not come at the expense of it. Instead of allowing your circumstances to force your hand, slow down and get centred this month. It’s time for you to make the most of what you’ve got, even if it’s not quite what you wish you had. It may feel like the momentum in your life has shifted, and it’s unnerving. Make choices that honour this moment as it is, Sagittarius.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

When you take charge you run the risk of upsetting others. It’s up to you to decide if it’s worth it, Capricorn. This month will confront you with opportunities that will require both leadership and collaboration from you. How you invite others into your process is a big part of whether or not you’ll be successful. You don’t need to prove your worth to others to earn their respect—just be your best self as best you can, my love.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

There’s no need to rush, Aquarius. You’ve taken on a lot in recent months and you’re likely to feel like things are both moving too fast and too slow at the same time. There’s no need to try and outpace your own readiness. In other words, don’t move faster than your heart can bear or than your life can hold. You’re coming to the end of a meaningful period and as you grow to the next level you’re likely to take time to nurture your feels.

Feb. 19-March 20

When working with clay you quickly learn that if you don’t allow enough time for it to dry all the way through, it’s more likely to crack or break. You are the clay, and you’re not fully baked quite yet, Pisces. Allow time for you to get comfortable owning the changes you’ve made instead of rushing yourself to share them with the world right away. It’s OK for you to do things at a pace that works for you, but it’s unlikely you’re gonna get permission—you just have to trust yourself.