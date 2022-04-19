April 20-May 20

It may be tempting to look outside of yourself for validation, but it’s likely to make you feel untethered. Develop largeness of vision this week. There is a big picture at play in your life, and that means that each detail is not necessarily that important, as long as it doesn’t detract from your overall development. Let go of your attachments to pleasing others long enough to determine what pleases you, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

You’re in a period of life that can bring you abundance, but there is such a thing as too much of a good thing. As good things roll into your life, you may have to make room for them by letting go of some stuff. If you take on too much, even too much of the most delicious treats, you’re likely to end up with problems. Be smart enough to learn from your past without being limited by it, Twin Star. Make sure that your choices reflect your priorities this week.

June 22-July 22

Pay close attention to your relationships this week, Moonchild. You are going through a deep and heartfelt change, and it’s likely to impact your connections with others, especially your close ones. In your efforts to be more whole and heartfelt, you may need to assert or maintain your boundaries in new ways. This can get awkward or lead to power struggles. Remember that people are always revealing themselves to you, just as you are to them. Stay present with uncertainty as dynamics settle.

July 23-Aug. 22

It’s time to let go, Leo. Whether it’s an attitude, relationship, habit, or even an attachment to something in your past, this week is a powerful one to confront your fears and release your attachments. Strive to trust in the flow of your evolution without needing to control the pace or presentation of your growth. This is easier said than done, of course, but it is the process of trying that will get you there.



Aug. 23-Sept. 22

If you find yourself in a bind, in which it seems that you can’t get your needs met without a serious overhaul, wait 72 hours before doing anything about it. This week, you may be feeling caught up in a scarcity mindset, or feeling resentful about something you or someone else did or didn’t do. Strive to accept where you’re starting from as the foundational step to getting where you need to be, Virgo.



Sept. 23-Oct. 22

In order to be true to yourself, you have to first know yourself. This week, you may have to answer for actions you’ve taken; whether that’s a validating thing or a challenging one, you’ve got to own it. Don’t allow your fear of conflict to inhibit you from growing, Libra. In life you may often need to fight for what you believe in or struggle with what you love. If you remove whatever judgments you may hold around struggle, you may find that there is fertile ground here for you to explore.



Oct. 23-Nov. 21

This week, you may find yourself tempted to obsess on negative thoughts or to fixate on your fears. Obviously, this is not a great way of managing the things that are stressing you out. In fact, your problems point to your assignment. Once you identify what isn’t working or needs help, you can identify the next best step. Don’t seek perfection or “the answer.” Instead, take it one small and self-appropriate step at a time.



Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Be honest with yourself, Sagittarius. While you can be great at focusing on the positive, that doesn’t mean that you’re not also feeling concerned about the negative. While there is wisdom in keeping your eyes on the prize, it’s not wise to lie to yourself in order to do it. Make space for all of your thoughts and emotions—even the negative or sticky ones. Being true to yourself, even when the truth is uncomfortable, will speed up your progress, not slow it down.



Dec. 22-Jan. 19

If you start to get caught up in comparing yourself to others or what you imagine to be their accomplishments, you’re likely to feel pretty bad. All you can do is be yourself, and the only place you can start from is here. Strive to be authentic in what you do, and don’t lose energy trying to be someone else, somewhere else. You are capable, but beware of getting in your own way by believing you’re in a race with other people. Keep showing up, Capricorn.



Jan. 20-Feb. 18

You may find yourself extremely frustrated this week, as you struggle to make sense of a situation that, frankly, you simply don’t have enough context for quite yet. Resist the urge to intellectualize your emotions, Aquarius. Instead of looking for the fix, strive to be present with the struggle. I know that sounds awful, but it’s actually the quickest way to come to an understanding about your situation and determine what to do next.



Feb. 19-March 20

What are your hopes? What are you dreaming of? This week, you are in a fertile position to take steps towards those things, Pisces. Don’t think small or give up. Strive to be realistic by knowing yourself well enough to work within your nature, and incorporate those valuable lessons from your past. But don’t decide for others that the answer is no without asking first. As the saying goes, you miss 100% of the shots that you don’t take.



March 21-April 19

If you allow yourself to get caught up in power struggles or conflicts, you’re likely to feel pretty terrible this week. Struggle is not always avoidable, but sometimes it is. Do your best to be accountable without rushing your internal process. If you act from a place of ego, you are unlikely to be especially collaborative, which will have a negative impact on your relationships. Slow down—even if that makes you feel more vulnerable—so that when you show up, you’re able to be your best, Aries.