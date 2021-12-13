Your 2022 Horoscope: A Look At The Year Ahead

Similar to how meteorologists analyze and predict weather patterns, astrologers also map out the future by observing patterns between earthly events and the ways celestial bodies move.

In many ways, 2022 gives the impression of being less intense astrologically than 2020 and 2021. But everything requires context: how astrology manifests on the world stage may not relate in the same way to your personal life.

Nevertheless, we can look at the astrological year and the wider archetypal narratives it predicts, and then examine how these narratives relate to your own life. So your horoscopes in the end — read for your Rising Sign first if you know it; if not, read for your Sun Sign — will give you somewhat of a personalized take on the year ahead’s astroweather forecast. (To figure out these placements, enter your birth date, location and precise birth time into an astrology app like Time Nomad or online at astro.com.) But first, let’s trace the shape of the year by moving through the outer and inner layers of the planets — and how they come together with our lives here on earth.

To find out if a planet is going to impact your personal chart, determine if you have placements in the sign that it is transiting in, in those degrees. It means these planets will be merging with that specific area of your life. If you have placements in the same zodiac sign modality — cardinal, fixed and mutable — it means the planets will influence your chart in a stressful and constructive way. If you have placements in the same zodiac sign elements‚ fire, air, earth and water — it means the planets will influence your chart in a supportive and encouraging way.

The outer planets in 2022

Pluto will move through 25°-28° in Capricorn.

Neptune will move through 20°-25° in Pisces.

Uranus will move through 10°-18° in Taurus.

In astrology, the outer planets are considered generational markers because of their speed: they move slowly because they’re the farthest planets in our solar system. As a result, they symbolize events and stories on a historical scale for particular cohorts. Astrology also pays attention to how planets interact with each other. For example, in 2020, Saturn and Pluto conjoined, which marked a new beginning and ushered in new powers. In 2021, Saturn and Uranus interacted in a stressful way that created a sense of destabilization and change.

This year, although these outer planets are not interacting with each other, they will touch base with other inner planets throughout the year. Pluto often brings about profound transmutational changes, Neptune makes you aware of your disillusionment, and Uranus inspires freedom from stagnation.

Jupiter and Saturn — the social planets

Saturn will move through 11°-25° in Aquarius.

Jupiter will move through all 30° of Pisces and from 0°-8° in Aries.

We find Saturn and Jupiter as we move closer towards the Sun. They are called social planets because people around and of the same age share this placement in their birth charts. For 2022, Saturn remains in Aquarius while Jupiter slips in and out of two signs: Pisces and Aries.

Saturn transits often infer a certain level of restriction and may prompt you to question boundaries. Saturn urges people to act with integrity and responsibility. Saturn pushes you to look at situations seriously and realistically. People born around 1933-1935, 1962-1964, and 1992-1993 are all experiencing their exact Saturn returns in 2022. Saturn returns from the author’s blog notes that:

“Saturn completes a full cycle around your birth charts at roughly every 29 years. Saturn in the sky returns to the exact zodiacal position as it was during your birth. The pivotal and cyclical returns of Saturn often mark periods of immense growth. People often describe these periods as a kind of crisis. If you’re 28-30, 56-58 and 87-89 years old, then you are experiencing a Saturn return. Similar to a New Moon Phase, Saturn Returns is all about NEW BEGINNINGS, EMERGENCE AND CREATION. It is also about maturing and acquiring wisdom through life experiences. The changes often include loss, grief and growing pains. Saturn requires us to nurture what we want to build for the long term. If it’s not worth our time and effort, often we are faced with a harsh reality check of letting these situations go.”

On the other hand, Jupiter has briefly dipped into Pisces back on May 13 – Jul. 28, 2021, from 0°-2° in Pisces. From Jan. 1 to May 10, Jupiter will zip through the whole of Pisces. And then it’ll enter 0°-8° in Aries from May 10 to Oct. 27. From there, it’ll reenter Pisces again for the third and final time until it goes into Aries for good on Dec. 20.

Jupiter signifies the creation and maintenance of harmonious order, beneficence, growth and expansion. Jupiter transits to your personal charts can indicate an increase in hope and optimism. It can also mean an abundance of sorts, regardless of the context. Sometimes, not all growth is desired — nor pleasant. Jupiter in Pisces can bring about more auspicious events than Jupiter in Aries. Overall, Jupiter’s transits this year will have us thinking about the distances we’ve had to maintain — and get used to — during the pandemic. Jupiter in Pisces desires intimacy and closeness, while Jupiter in Aries prompts daring and audacious joy.

It might be helpful to reflect on how May to July 2021 went for you to make sense of the upcoming Jupiter transit through Pisces. The Pisces area of your charts could experience a flourishing that will, hopefully, feel healing and stabilizing. Subsequently, the Aries section of your charts will also encounter this Jupiterian balm with heat and fiery courage.

Jupiter can also signal growth — for better or worse. There’s also a potential for increased idealism and confusion since Jupiter will be hanging out with Neptune in Pisces. Either way, Jupiter in Pisces can inspire more empathy and compassion overall.

Mars retrograde

The planet Mars — which mobilizes, individuates and motivates to act out decisively — will be spending an extra-long time in Gemini: from Aug. 20, 2022, to Mar. 26, 2023. Typically, Mars spends about six weeks in a sign. But due to its upcoming retrograde period in 2022, it’ll end up extending its stay for about seven months. The last time Mars had a stretched-out stay due to its retrograde phase was in Aries from Jun. 28, 2020 to Jan. 6, 2021.

The last quarter of 2022 will be marked with a plethora of options and a lack of focus, especially since Mars’ time in Gemini will involve a stressful meeting with Neptune, the planet of illusions. However, at the same time, it’s also constructively supported by Saturn in Aquarius, which can help better release energy. Mars will be retrograde from 25°- 8° in Gemini from Oct. 30, 2022, to Jan. 11, 2023. Retrograde periods are all about reviews, reassessments and reconsiderations. In this case, the last quarter of 2022 with Mars retrograde in Gemini will involve re-evaluating information.

Eclipses in Taurus and Scorpio

Apr. 30th Partial Solar Eclipse at 10° Taurus

May 15th Total Lunar Eclipse at 25° Scorpio

Oct. 25th Partial Solar Eclipse at 2° Scorpio

Nov. 8th Total Lunar Eclipse at 16° Scorpio

Eclipses are about the obliteration of the luminaries — the Sun and Moon. In astrology, these celestial bodies signify light and life-giving and to have them astronomically obstructed can bring up ominous meanings. Astrologically, they signify a cycle of axial crisis and an urgent need to change direction. The new axis of eclipses in Taurus and Scorpio started back on Nov. 19, 2021. This opposition axis indicates a pivot and metamorphosis in your birth charts that can be both subliminal and substantial. This year, the eclipses will continue some of the drastic changes that 2021 brought forward as they aspect with Saturn and Uranus in 2022.

The last time eclipses occurred in the Taurus-Scorpio axis was in 2012-2014. It would be helpful to look back to note any shifts and transitions that were happening in your life then and compare it to what may already be transpiring for you this year ahead. Practically, it is a disorienting and exhausting time. So take it easy on your body, mind, heart and spirit. Eclipses are good times for decluttering and cleaning.

This outlines some of the major planetary movements in 2022. Continue reading your monthly horoscopes here on Chatelaine for insights on the synthesis of the bigger scale of 2022’s astrology and smaller-scale events such as the three-times a year Mercury retrogrades, the monthly sun sign changes and new and full Moons. Now read your 2022 horoscopes — read for your Rising Sign first if you know; if not, read for your Sun Sign — for some gentle and helpful guidance for the new year. Be well.

Allow yourself to soften into the throbbing soreness of your memories that need some serious tending and healing. As you gear up to challenge your relationship with material and social resources, this is the year you reframe how you understand your worth and value. 2022 is about relying on communities of people that care for you and putting into action all the work you’ve been building on the past year.

You’re in for a period of metamorphosis as you shed untruths and fictional ideas of who you are and should be. This may bring about contrasting reactions from people around you. Still, there is overwhelming support for your sobering — but flourishing! — transformation. People who care about you want to see you thriving. As a result, 2022 is the year you only say yes when you truly mean it.

Let yourself drift towards unclear paths and directions. 2022 might be the year for dreaming up schemes that may not yet feel wholly tangible, but can plant seeds for future success and inspiration. Spend time understanding your beliefs and what your body needs so you can better support yourself in becoming the person you imagine yourself to be.

2022 is the year of balancing what needs your care and attention. Some of your sources of inspiration are fading, and you’re hungry for new muses and people to exchange ideas with. Spend more time journeying this year so you can explore the greener grass on the other side. Expect slight cabin fever if you’re metaphorically and literally stuck. The key is letting yourself explore — even if in just short (and safe) bursts.

The year ahead might skew your expectations in unexpected ways. You might find it a lot easier to come to terms with your past self that no longer resembles who you’re becoming today. Growth is good, even if it’s painful. Let yourself be brave enough to face new dreams. Hold yourself with tenderness and compassion as you nurse the people, places and situations you’re saying goodbye to.

2022 could bring good people and relationships into your life, but not without your active participation. Your commitment to honouring your values and principles can give way to a kind of vulnerability that eases you into softness. Sometimes respectability cannot save you or make you feel loved, but sharing your wounds with the right people might.

Taking risks is the theme of your year, particularly around collaborations and creative endeavours. In many ways, as much as you lean towards collaboration, you’re also a solitary and independent spirit. Sometimes, letting people in and accepting help can be an arduous task. 2022 is about admitting and receiving the care you need, not as a confirmation of your shortcomings, but as a generative affirmation of how loved you are.

Your intimate relationships (of all kinds, not just romantic) are undergoing significant shifts in their dynamics. This is caused by shedding old skin, and you may even feel like who you are today is unrecognizable. However, 2022 is bestowing you with the gift of grace. Lean into what brings you joy and pleasure, unashamed of how you’re perceived and received.

Balancing your need for rest might be the key to thriving in 2022. Your daily life may be full of responsibilities that keep your plate weighed down, and you might be on to a new path of work that’ll bring you fresh opportunities. Remember that you are only as productive as how rested you are. By prioritizing your self-care, you can truly absorb the novel and exciting reality you’re moving through.

When was the last time you thought about the allure of romance? Romantic perspective is a way of seeing and living. It doesn’t have to include human relations, necessarily, and can be about how you move through the world. For 2022, bring in more sensuality in your world. Let go of energy vampires. Watch how this helps you soften and embody a more healing point of view when engaging with your past.

It’s possible that relocation is in the works. Or a shifting around in the home. Or perhaps a retelling of your childhood stories. Either way, your relationship to home and sense of belonging is set up to go through some changes this year. A lot of this is a direct result of you valuing yourself better. This is good. Keep going.

While you may have been feeling uninspired, 2022 will hopefully bring with it motivation and muses. This is the year of mindful presence and paying better attention to how you’re living your daily life. This awareness will clarify how you’re showing up for your life. Let go of the dreams and goals that no longer resonate. Allow yourself to be surprised by remaining curious in the face of uncertainty.