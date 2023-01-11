After last year's muted affair—boycotted by many celebrities—this year marked a return to form for the Globes. Here are the highlights.

Following some well-deserved controversy that led to last year’s non-event, the 80th Golden Globe Awards—bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, an international organization of journalists—returned this year.

In 2021, the Los Angeles Times reported on the HFPA’s unethical practices and exposed the culture of inappropriate gifting that was common between publicists and voters. The most damning example from the LA Times’ reporting involved more than 30 HFPA members accepting a free trip to France to visit the set of Emily in Paris. Then, despite the show’s middling reviews, the first season of the series went on to receive two Golden Globe nominations. That same year, the HFPA’s lack of diversity was also brought to light: There were no Black voters among the 87-member voting body.

The controversy resulted in NBC refusing to televise the ceremony and a slew of stars, networks, studios and publicists boycotting the 2022 awards, which became a muted affair in which winners were announced on Twitter.

The HFPA has since enacted a number of reforms, including an updated code of conduct—though it doesn’t address some of the HFPA’s most controversial practices like accepting gifts—and 21 new members (including six Black members), among other changes.

This year’s show, which was hosted by the Emmy Award-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael, was a return to form. Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical movie The Fabelmans and the Irish tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin won the big film awards, while Abbott Elementary, The White Lotus and House of the Dragon brought home the television hardware.

Read on for our favourite moments from the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

Celebrities truly put on the glitz

On the red carpet, metallic hues and bedazzled looks dominated. Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) wore a dreamy ruffled cream Gucci gown with silver trim, Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy) looked radiant in an Oscar de la Renta that featured crystal embellishment in a web-like pattern (and a matching face mask), Jennifer Hudson presented in solid gold and Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) stunned in silver—among many others.

Jewel tones were also popular last night, with Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph walking the red carpet in a deep purple gown, Pose‘s Michaela Jaé Rodriguez stunning in sapphire blue and Billy Porter (Pose) slaying in a fuchsia callback to his iconic 2019 Christian Siriano suit gown look.

Watch Jerrod Carmichael's full #GoldenGlobes opening monologue, in which he roasts the HFPA pic.twitter.com/GCmQQM1a2z — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 11, 2023

Host Jerrod Carmichael addressed the HFPA controversies head on

Despite the return of the televised ceremony, the controversies from years past loomed large. Host Jerrod Carmichael wasted no time addressing the elephant in the room. “I’ll tell you why I’m here: I’m here ‘cause I’m Black,” he joked in the opening monologue, referencing the HFPA’s lack of diversity and their recent attempts to diversify both their voting bloc and rehab their image. “I won’t say that the HFPA is racist, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died. Fire me? They haven’t had a Black host in 79 years, they’re not going to fire the first one. I’m unfireable.”

Watch Ke Huy Quan's emotional #GoldenGlobes2023 acceptance speech, where he thanks Steven Spielberg and his #EVerythingEverywhereAllAtOnce teammates pic.twitter.com/9qEfdf9vPr — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 11, 2023

Ke Huy Quan’s emotional acceptance speech was a true heartwarmer

One of Hollywood’s happiest stories of 2022 was Ke Huy Quan’s comeback. Quan was a child actor in the ’80s, starring in classics like Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies. Despite this success, he shifted to working behind the camera for two decades, citing a lack of opportunities for Asian actors. It wasn’t until the popularity of Crazy Rich Asians in 2018 that Quan reconsidered acting, eventually being cast in the 2022 dramedy Everything Everywhere All At Once. His performance as Waymond has garnered universal praise and accolades—including a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor. “For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer, that no matter what I did, I’d never surpass what I did as a kid,” he said tearfully during his acceptance speech last night. “Thankfully, more than 30 years later, two guys [directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert] thought of me, they remembered that kid, and gave me the opportunity to try again.” Pass the tissues!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC Entertainment (@nbc)

Michelle Yeoh got her big moment

Speaking of Everything Everywhere All At Once, Michelle Yeoh won the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, her first major American award after a 40-year career. Her acceptance speech touched on some of the racism she faced over the years. “When I first came to Hollywood, it was a dream until I got here,” she started. “I came here and was told ‘you’re a minority’ […] and then someone said to me, ‘you… speak… English?’ […] I was like, the flight here is about 13 hours long, so I learned.”

The 60-year-old actor also pointed out the dwindling roles in Hollywood for women as they age: “I think all of you women understand this: as the days, the years, the numbers get bigger, it seems opportunities get smaller.” Ironically, Yeoh’s speech started to be cut short by music, to which she said, “Shut up, please! I can beat you up, okay?” to boisterous laughter. No one plays off the queen.

RRR made history as the first Indian film to win at the Golden Globes

Composer M.M. Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose won the award for the Best Original Song for “Naatu Naatu,” beating out megastars like Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Rihanna and securing India’s first-ever Golden Globe. “Naatu Naatu” is featured in RRR, a rip-roaring Indian epic that was also nominated for Best Picture: Non-English Language.

Ryan Murphy honoured LGBTQ2S+ stars

Prolific TV writer and producer Ryan Murphy was awarded the Carol Burnett Award for his impact on the television industry. He dedicated his speech to his fellow LGBTQ2S+ icons, the “wonderful actors [he] worked with to make a point of hope and progress.” The Glee creator began his speech shouting out Pose star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, who was the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe last year, and then listed out the achievements of other LGBTQ2S+ stars present like Billy Porter, Matt Bomer, Jeremy Pope and Niecy Nash-Betts.

Murphy ended his speech with a message of hope for LGBTQ2S+ kids watching at home: “When I was a young person at home in the ’70s watching The Carol Burnett Show, I never ever saw a person like me getting an award or even being a character on a TV show. It’s hard being an LGBTQ kid in America. In fact, all over the world, then and now […] You are often told you will never become anything. You have to hide your life to survive. But for those kids watching tonight, I offer up MJ and Billy and Niecy and Matt and Jeremy as examples of possibility. There is a way forward, use them as your north stars.”

Eddie Murphy won a Lifetime Achievement award—and referenced The Slap

Eddie Murphy was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille award for his outstanding contributions to both television and movies, and he wrapped up his speech with some advice for up-and-comers. “I wanna let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind,” he started, before heading towards the punchline. “It’s very simple, just do these three things: Pay your taxes, mind your business—and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your fucking mouth!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC Entertainment (@nbc)

The Jennaissance continues

No one is more beloved in Hollywood right now than Jennifer Coolidge. And it’s well deserved. The 61-year-old icon left the audience crying tears of laughter when she presented the awards for Best Supporting Actor in a TV series, which she prefaced with a kooky story about being approached to be a presenter. Coolidge described her fear of tripping and hinted that she might be wearing Crocs under her glimmering black gown.

At the end of the night, the White Lotus star came back onstage to accept the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance as Tanya McQuoid in the wildy popular HBO series. Her acceptance speech had White Lotus creator Mike White in tears. “Even if this is the end, you changed my life in a million different ways,” she said. “My neighbours are speaking to me and things like that. I mean it. I was never invited to one party on my hill, and now everyone’s inviting me.” Long live the Jennaissance!