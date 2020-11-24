Living

Your Favourite Musicians Need You To Buy Their Merch

The pandemic has decimated performers' incomes. Show some love by grabbing these goodies while you wait for the next live show.

Picture this: you, pressed up against hundreds of sweaty bodies, dancing and shout-singing in unison. Okay, that sounds terrifying. The pandemic has decimated performers’ incomes, which is why your favourite musicians need some love. Here, some goodies to enjoy between now and the next live show.

A photo of an Arkells' patch and face mask.

Put it on me

Yes, you need another face mask, especially one featuring the joyful Arkells. Or an embroidered patch, that’s cool, too. Patch, $8, mask, $15, arkells.store-08.com.

A photo of Fiona Apple's songbook.

So fetch

Every twisty lyric from Fiona Apple’s singular album, in one bright book. $35, fionaapplestore.com

An image of Tegan and Sara socks.

What a pair

Two sisters, two socks, too cute. Let Tegan and Sara keep your feet warm all winter. $15, store.teganandsara.com.

An image of Kaytranada's record.

Table setting

Kaytranada’s irresistible collection of classic house beats shot him into the stratosphere—including three just-announced Grammy nominations. Do Bubba justice and get the vinyl. $40, kaytranadamerch.com.

An image of a Waxahatchee poster.

Brighter days

This loopy poster almost makes up for Waxahatchee’s cancelled summer tour. $30, kf-merch.com.

An image of Lido Pimienta's print.

Orange you glad

Adorn your walls with art as bold as the multi-talented Lido Pimienta’s signature outfits. $50, lidopimienta.com/shop.

An image of a French language Velvet Underground t-shirt.

French twist

The classics, reimagined by an indie shop in Montreal. $25, etsy.com/shop/LesRochesQuiRoulent .

An image of Haviah Mighty's rolling papers.

(Photo, Erik Putz)

Get that paper

Rap and roll with top quality Ziggi skins approved by Brampton’s own Haviah Mighty. $5, haviahmighty.myshopify.com.

An image of an Ondara t-shirt.

Inside voice

Ondara’s Folk n’ Roll Vol 1: Tales of Isolation, made entirely in lockdown, is a poignant snapshot of a terrible time; here’s the T-shirt to match. $30, shop.spanishvillager.org.

