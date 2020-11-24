Your Favourite Musicians Need You To Buy Their Merch

The pandemic has decimated performers' incomes. Show some love by grabbing these goodies while you wait for the next live show.

Picture this: you, pressed up against hundreds of sweaty bodies, dancing and shout-singing in unison. Okay, that sounds terrifying. The pandemic has decimated performers’ incomes, which is why your favourite musicians need some love. Here, some goodies to enjoy between now and the next live show.

Put it on me

Yes, you need another face mask, especially one featuring the joyful Arkells. Or an embroidered patch, that’s cool, too. Patch, $8, mask, $15, arkells.store-08.com.

So fetch

Every twisty lyric from Fiona Apple’s singular album, in one bright book. $35, fionaapplestore.com

What a pair

Two sisters, two socks, too cute. Let Tegan and Sara keep your feet warm all winter. $15, store.teganandsara.com.

Table setting

Kaytranada’s irresistible collection of classic house beats shot him into the stratosphere—including three just-announced Grammy nominations. Do Bubba justice and get the vinyl. $40, kaytranadamerch.com.

Brighter days

This loopy poster almost makes up for Waxahatchee’s cancelled summer tour. $30, kf-merch.com.

Orange you glad

Adorn your walls with art as bold as the multi-talented Lido Pimienta’s signature outfits. $50, lidopimienta.com/shop.

French twist

The classics, reimagined by an indie shop in Montreal. $25, etsy.com/shop/LesRochesQuiRoulent .

Get that paper

Rap and roll with top quality Ziggi skins approved by Brampton’s own Haviah Mighty. $5, haviahmighty.myshopify.com.

Inside voice

Ondara’s Folk n’ Roll Vol 1: Tales of Isolation, made entirely in lockdown, is a poignant snapshot of a terrible time; here’s the T-shirt to match. $30, shop.spanishvillager.org.