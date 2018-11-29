Rachel McAdams Breaks Silence On Welcoming First Baby

Ever since Rachel McAdams shot to stardom with her hit film Mean Girls and then The Notebook, there’s been no escaping the spotlight for the Canadian star. But somehow, the actress was able to keep her first pregnancy private, welcoming her first child with screenwriter Jamie Linden back in April away from the public eye.

In a rare interview with the Sunday Times , the homegrown talent has finally opened up about what being a mother means to her and how important it is to keep her baby out of the limelight. “I want to keep his life private, even if mine isn’t. But I’m having more fun being a mom than I’ve ever had. Everything about it is interesting and exciting and inspiring to me,” she said to the magazine. “Even the tough days, there’s something delightful about them.”

As any first-time mom would know, having a child can really change how we see the world around us. For Rachel, 40, it’s made her more in tune with her emotions. “You see everything through a particular lens: very sensitive, more open. It’s like being on an airplane all the time.” Becoming a mom, she said, is “the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, hands down.”

And just as much as a baby forces a change of perspective, it also means thinking hard about what values to instil. Rachel and Jamie, 38, decided to keep their son away from screens, a hotly debated item in the parenting world. “We never turn on the television when he’s around. Pots and pans are good babysitters,” she joked. And perhaps, she hinted, her son may welcome a sibling: “I think there is definitely room for more.”

Growing her family was life-altering, but in the best way possible, she revealed. “[People say] your life is not your own anymore. But I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person. I waited a long time [for motherhood].” More and more, women are waiting until they’re older to start a family, and for the Disobedience star, it was exactly how it was meant to be. “It’s just how it happened. And I didn’t want to do it before it was the right time.”