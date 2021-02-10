Michelle Obama Is Releasing A Kids’ Cooking Show On Netflix

The former first lady of the United States is helping kids discover the joy of good food with her new show on Netflix, Waffles + Mochi.

It can take a lot for kids to try new foods. Luckily, on March 16, Michelle Obama is coming to Netflix with her friends Waffles and Mochi to help teach kids all about discovering, cooking and eating good food.

That’s right, the former First Lady will be starring in this new Netflix show titled Waffles + Mochi, where she’ll be playing a supermarket owner who helps the two titular characters find new ingredients and try out new recipes from many different countries.

In an announcement on Facebook, she talks about how she hopes that “this delightful show can bring a bit of light and laughter to homes around the world,” especially now that many families are struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. She says the show is also “an extension of my work to support children’s health as First Lady,” and that she will be teaming up with the Partnership for a Healthier America to help bring food to families in need, so they can all cook together at home. Take a look at her full announcement below:

I’ve got some big news for you! This is something I’ve been working on for a while now, and I’m so excited to finally be… Posted by Michelle Obama on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

We couldn’t be more excited to see more of Michelle, especially now that she has these two adorable puppets as co-stars. From the photo, it looks like Waffles is some sort of yeti with a purple scarf and waffles stuck in their hair, and Mochi is a cute little pink mochi ball (for those who may be unfamiliar, mochi is a sticky Japanese rice cake that is used in many dessert dishes). There’s also a bespectacled bee wearing a necktie, though we don’t know this character’s name yet.

According to a statement from Netflix, each episode will have the duo “blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms and homes all over the world, cooking up recipes with everyday ingredients alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities.”

If you’re worried that the show will only be available in the U.S. version of Netflix, fret not! The show will have a global release (including Canada) in just over a month, so families all over the world can enjoy Waffle and Mochi’s adventures. Let the countdown to March 16 begin!