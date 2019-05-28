Everything That’s New To Crave In June—Including Big Little Lies Season 2

As soon as the warm weather hits the True North, you’ll find most people lounging on a sunny patio—but you’ll likely find me splayed out on the couch with the AC on full blast. Don’t get us wrong, I love a good al fresco moment as much as the next gal, but sometimes, steamy summer days call for staying cooped up inside and literally chilling out with endless hours of must-watch TV shows and movies. And there’s no shortage of new offers to coming to Crave in June, like a brand new season of three of our *fave* shows: Big Little Lies, Killing Eve and The Handmaid’s Tale. In other words, let the bingewatching begin!

What’s new on Crave on June 1

Big

Synopsis: After wishing to be made big, a teenage boy (Tom Hanks) wakes the next morning to find himself mysteriously in the body of an adult.

The Lonely Guy

Synopsis: A writer for a greeting card company learns the true meaning of loneliness when he comes home to find his girlfriend in bed with another man.

Man on the Moon

Synopsis: The life and career of legendary comedian Andy Kaufman. Starring Jim Carrey.

Wedding Crashers

Synopsis: John Beckwith (Vince Vaughn) and Jeremy Grey (Owen Wilson), a pair of committed womanizers who sneak into weddings to take advantage of the romantic tinge in the air, find themselves at odds with one another when John meets and falls for Claire Cleary.

Captain Fantastic

Synopsis: In the forests of the Pacific Northwest, a father devoted to raising his six kids with a rigorous physical and intellectual education is forced to leave his paradise and enter the world, challenging his idea of what it means to be a parent.

Meet Joe Black

Synopsis: Death, who takes the form of a young man (Brad Pitt), asks a media mogul (Sir Anthony Hopkins) to act as a guide to teach him about life on Earth, and in the process, he falls in love with his guide’s daughter (Claire Forlani).

Bad Times at the El Royale

Synopsis: Circa 1969, several strangers, most with a secret to bury, meet by chance at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one night, everyone will show their true colours—before everything goes to hell.

What’s new on Crave on June 2

Warriors of Liberty City, Season 1, episode 2

Synopsis: A season with a youth football program called the Liberty City Warriors, known for creating top recruits for the NFL.

Our Cartoon President, Season 2, episode 4 (8 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: This fresh, cutting-edge comedy presents the true-ish adventures of Trump’s confidants and bon vivants—family, top associates, heads of government, golf pros and anyone else straying into his orbit.

Billions, Season 4, episode 11 (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: When everyone is out for revenge, no one is safe. Former enemies Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), and Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), the chief counsellor to each, have come together to form an uneasy but highly effective alliance, aimed at the eradication of all their rivals, including Grigor Andolov (guest star John Malkovich) and Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon).

The Chi, Season 2, episode 8 (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Created and executive produced by Emmy-winner Lena Waithe, The Chi centres on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Shot entirely in its namesake city, this film explores the people behind the headlines sensationalizing the South Side of Chicago and their collective yearning to overcome societal roadblocks.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6, episode 13 (live at 11:20 p.m. ET, on demand the next morning at 6 a.m. ET)

Synopsis: The late-night series, hosted by John Oliver, reviews what happened the past seven days in news with a heavy dose of satire.

What’s new on Crave on June 3

Being Canadian

Synopsis: What does it actually mean to be Canadian? This humorous documentary, featuring interviews with a who’s-who of famous media related Canadians, hopes to find the answer.

Desus & Mario, Season 1, episode 18 (11 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Comedy duo Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have gained a loyal following with their “Bodega Boys” podcast, and now the Bronx-bred buds bring their thoughts on current events to TV on Viceland’s first daily, late-night show.

Chernobyl, Season 1, episode 5 (series finale) (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Synopsis: Based on the 1986 nuclear accident, this five-part miniseries tells the story of the brave men and women who made incredible sacrifices to save Europe from unimaginable disaster. Jared Harris portrays Valery Legasov, a leading Soviet nuclear physicist, Stellan Skarsgård plays Soviet Deputy Prime Minister Boris Shcherbina and Emily Watson stars as Ulana Khomyuk, a Soviet nuclear physicist committed to solving the mystery of what led to the disaster.

Gentleman Jack, Season 1, episode 7 (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Created, written and co-directed by BAFTA Award winner Sally Wainwright, Gentleman Jack tells the story of a woman who had a passion for life and a mind for business, and bucked society’s expectations at every turn. Set in the complex, changing world of 1832 Halifax, West Yorkshire, the cradle of the evolving Industrial Revolution, real-life English landowner Anne Lister (Suranne Jones) is determined to transform the fate of her faded ancestral home, Shibden Hall, by reopening the coal mines and marrying well. The story examines Lister’s relationships with her family, servants, tenants, and industrial rivals and, most importantly, her would-be wife Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle). Based in historical fact, the real-life Anne Lister’s story was recorded in the four million words of her diaries, and the most intimate details of her life, once hidden in a secret code, have been decoded and revealed for the series.

What’s new on Crave on June 4

The Cocksure Lads Movie

Synopsis: A Britpop band from England called The Cocksure Lads, land in Toronto to kickoff their first-ever North American tour. Ten minutes after arriving, they get into a fight over royalties and break up. The Lads scatter across the city, spending the day drinking, fighting, meeting girls and falling in love. Through it all they learn what it means to be a band—but can they patch things up before their big show that night?

What’s new on Crave on June 5

The Baby Formula

Synopsis: Two adventurous women in love are desperate to have their own biological child. They take a chance on an experimental scientific process and make sperm from their own stem cells. Pregnant with humour and unexpected twists, their journey ultimately confirms that all life is a gift and all families are crazy.

What’s new on Crave on June 6

Around the World in 8 Meals

The Cold Blue (documentary premiere) (8 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: A tribute to one of the world’s great filmmakers and the men of the 8th Air Force who flew mission after suicidal mission in the Second World War.

Desus & Mario, Season 1, episode 19 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s new on Crave on June 7

The Meddler

Synopsis: An aging widow from New York City follows her daughter to Los Angeles in hopes of starting a new life after her husband passes away.

The Descendants

Synopsis: A land baron tries to reconnect with his two daughters after his wife is seriously injured in a boating accident.

Mr. Deeds

Synopsis: A sweet-natured, small-town guy inherits a controlling stake in a media conglomerate and begins to do business his way.

Air Force One

Synopsis: Communist Radicals hijack Air Force One with the U.S. President and his family on board. The Vice President negotiates from Washington D.C., while the President, a veteran, fights to rescue the hostages on board.

Firewall

Synopsis: A security specialist is forced into robbing the bank that he’s protecting, as a bid to pay off his family’s ransom.

It Follows

Synopsis: A young woman is followed by an unknown supernatural force after a sexual encounter.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Synopsis: Number one NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby stays atop the heap thanks to a pact with his best friend and teammate, Cal Naughton Jr. But when a French Formula One driver, makes his way up the ladder, Ricky Bobby’s talent and devotion are put to the test.

The Kingdom

Synopsis: A team of U.S. government agents are sent to investigate the bombing of an American facility in the Middle East.

No Escape

Synopsis: In their new overseas house, an American family soon finds themselves caught in the middle of a coup, and they frantically look for a safe escape from an environment where foreigners are being immediately executed.

King of New York

Synopsis: A drug kingpin is released from prison and seeks to take total control of the criminal underworld in order to give back to the community.

Rambo

Synopsis: In Thailand, John Rambo joins a group of mercenaries to venture into war-torn Burma and rescue a group of Christian aid workers who were kidnapped by the ruthless local infantry unit.

A Good Woman

Synopsis: While retaining her secret identity, the illustrious Mrs. Erlynne (Helen Hunt) saves Lady Windemere (Scarlett Johansson) from making a grand social faux-pas with the scoundrelly Lord Darlington (Stephen Campbell Moore).

Permanent Midnight

Synopsis: A comedy writer struggles to overcome his addiction to heroin.

Shattered Glass

Synopsis: The story of a young journalist who fell from grace when it was discovered he fabricated over half of his articles from the publication The New Republic magazine.

Trade

Synopsis: Adriana is a 13-year-old girl from Mexico City whose kidnapping by sex traffickers sets in motion a desperate mission by her 17-year-old brother, Jorge, to save her.

Traitor

Synopsis: When straight arrow FBI agent Roy Clayton heads up the investigation into a dangerous international conspiracy, all clues seem to lead back to former U.S. Special Operations officer, Samir Horn.

Waiting…

Synopsis: Young employees at Shenaniganz restaurant collectively stave off boredom and adulthood with their antics. Starring Canadian bae Ryan Reynolds.

Piercing

Synopsis: A man kisses his wife and baby goodbye and seemingly heads away on business, but is actually leaving with a plan to check into a hotel, call an escort service and kill an unsuspecting prostitute.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Synopsis: A grumpy Grinch plots to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville.

Killing Eve, Season 2

Synopsis: Following its broadcast run, the eight-episode second season of Killing Eve begins streaming on Crave. Starring Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, Season 2 picks up just 30 seconds after the end of the Season 1 finale. Villanelle has disappeared and Eve is left reeling, having no idea if the woman she stabbed is alive or dead. With both of them in deep trouble, Eve has to find Villanelle before someone else does… but unfortunately, she’s not the only person looking for her.

The Detour, Season 3

Synopsis: A contemporary father takes his family on a road trip across America, but a set of crazy, unforeseen circumstances causes them to end up on the run from the FBI.

In the Night Garden, Season 5

Synopsis: A toddler/infant adventure garden which tip-toes between the twilight state of a child being awake and moving through to a state of sleep. It is somewhat psychedelic, yet to a child it is fun, imaginative, colourful and, as the programme comes to a close, relaxing and sweet.

Doom Patrol, Season 1, episode 11

Synopsis: Based on the DC characters originally written and drawn by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani, the series follows a group of super-powered outsiders who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. The heroic members of Doom Patrol include Robotman a.k.a. Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man a.k.a. Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman a.k.a. Rita Farr (April Bowlby), and Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero).

Warrior, Season 1, episode 10 (season finale) (11 p.m. ET)

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, Season 2, episode 10 (season finale) (11 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Using documentary-style field reports and in-studio commentary, comic and writer Wyatt Cenac examines a wide range of social and cultural problems facing Americans.

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, episode 18 (live 10 p.m. ET, on demand the next morning at 6 a.m. ET)

Synopsis: He’s irrepressible, opinionated, and of course, politically incorrect. Comedian and satirist Bill Maher hosts this long-running, Emmy-nominated talk show, covering the week’s news and featuring a panel of guests, including actors, activists, politicians, musicians, comedians and more.

XY Chelsea (documentary premiere) (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: A look at the life and career of Chelsea Manning, a trans woman soldier in the United States Army, who was sentenced to serve 35 years at an all-male military prison for leaking information about the country’s wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

What’s new on Crave on June 8

A Star Is Born

Synopsis: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga star in this Academy Award and Golden Globe winning remake of the classic showbiz love story. Cooper plays a fading country music star who discovers a talented unknown that he guides to glory as they fall in love as his own career declines.

What’s new on Crave on June 9

Reese: The Movie: A Movie About Reese

Warriors of Liberty City, Season 1, episode 3

Our Cartoon President, Season 2, episode 5 (8 p.m. ET)

Billions, Season 4, episode 12 (season finale) (9 p.m. ET)

The Chi, Season 2, episode 9 (10 p.m. ET)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 3 premiere) (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: The third season of Hulu’s Emmy Award-winning series is driven by titular handmaid June’s (Elisabeth Moss) resistance to the dystopian regime of Gilead, in which she finds herself once again after opting not to flee to Canada with her baby at the end of the second season. Now, she will struggle to strike back against the regime against overwhelming odds. There will be startling reunions, betrayals and a journey to the terrifying heart of Gilead which forces all characters to take a stand, guided by one defiant prayer: “Blessed be the fight.”

Big Little Lies ( Season 2 premiere) (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: HBO’s award-winning, subversive, darkly comedic drama Big Little Lies returns for a second season. The new seven-episode season explores the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, and the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Created by David E. Kelley, “The Monterey Five”—Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Renata (Laura Dern), and Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz)—are joined by Celeste’s visiting mother-in-law, Mary Louise (Meryl Streep), and their husbands, Ed (Adam Scott), Nathan (James Tupper) and Gordon (Jeffrey Nordling). The new season is directed by Andrea Arnold.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6, episode 14 (live at 11:20 p.m. ET, on demand the next morning at 6 a.m. ET)

The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 3, episode 2 (9 p.m. ET)

What’s new on Crave on June 10

The History of Love

Synopsis: The story of a long-lost book that mysteriously reappears and connects an old man searching for his son with a girl seeking a cure for her mother’s loneliness.

Gentleman Jack, Season 1, episode 8 (10 p.m. ET)

Desus & Mario, Season 1, episode 20 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s new on Crave on June 11

Ice on Fire (documentary premiere) (8 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Can we reverse climate change? Ice on Fire explores the many ways we reduce carbon inputs to the atmosphere and, more important, how to “draw” carbon down, bringing CO2 out of the atmosphere and thus paving the way for global temperatures to go down.

What’s coming to Crave on June 13

Tall Tales

Desus & Mario, Season 1, episode 21 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s new on Crave on June 14

Coraline

Synopsis: An adventurous 11-year-old girl finds another world that is a strangely idealized version of her frustrating home, but it has sinister secrets.

Robot & Frank

Synopsis: In the near future, an ex-jewel thief receives a gift from his son: a robot butler programmed to look after him. But soon the two companions try their luck as a heist team.

White Man Can’t Jump

Synopsis: Black and white basketball hustlers join forces to double their chances of winning money on the street courts and in a basketball tournament.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Synopsis: A group of Southern California high school students are enjoying their most important subjects: sex, drugs and rock n’ roll.

In the Name of the Father

Synopsis: A man’s coerced confession to an IRA bombing he did not commit results in the imprisonment of his father as well. An English lawyer fights to free them.

Mallrats

Synopsis: Both dumped by their girlfriends, two best friends seek refuge in the local mall.

The Squid and the Whale

Synopsis: Follows two young boys dealing with their parents’ divorce in Brooklyn in the 1980s.

John Q

Synopsis: John Quincy Archibald takes a hospital emergency room hostage when his insurance won’t cover his son’s heart transplant.

Trouble with the Curve

Synopsis: A daughter tries to remedy her dysfunctional relationship with her ailing father, a decorated baseball scout by helping him in a recruiting trip which could be his last.

Kick-Ass

Synopsis: Dave Lizewski is an unnoticed high school student and comic book fan who one day decides to become a superhero, even though he has no powers, training or meaningful reason to do so.

At the Middleton (a.k.a. Just One Day)

Critical Care

Synopsis: Werner Ernst is a young hospital resident who becomes embroiled in a legal battle between two half-sisters who are fighting over the care of their comatose father. But are they really fighting over their father’s care or over his $10 million estate?

Daybreakers

Synopsis: In the year 2019, a plague has transformed almost every human into vampires. Faced with a dwindling blood supply, the fractured dominant race plots their survival; meanwhile, a researcher works with a covert band of vamps on a way to save humankind.

A Different Royalty

Halloween

Synopsis: Laurie Strode confronts her long-time foe Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.

Doctor Who, Season 11

Synopsis: The further adventures in time and space of the alien adventurer known as the Doctor and their companions from planet Earth.

MasterChef Canada, Season 6

Synopsis: Amateur chefs compete in this Canadian version of the reality cooking series.

Dino Squad, Season 1

Synopsis: Five quirky teenagers become dinosaurs to fight crime.

Jett (series premiere) (11 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Starring Carla Gugino, the new nine-episode drama series Jett follows world-class thief Daisy “Jett” Kowalski. Fresh out of prison, she is forced back into doing what she does best, while a cast of morally ambivalent, dangerous, and eccentric criminals are determined to exploit her skills for their own ends. The series is created, written, directed, and executive produced by Sebastian Gutierrez.

16 Shots (documentary premiere) (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Examines the 2014 shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke and the cover-up that ensued.

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, episode 19 (live 10 p.m. ET, on demand the next morning at 6 a.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on June 16

Warriors of Liberty City, Season 1, episode 4

Big Little Lies, Season 2, episode 2 (9 p.m. ET)

Euphoria (series premiere) (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: From executive producers Drake and Future the Prince, HBO’s new drama series Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship. Zendaya leads an ensemble cast that also includes Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and more. All episodes are created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer. Euphoria is based on the Israeli series of the same name and was recently described by Vogue as “a kaleidoscopic, hyperbolic depiction of contemporary American high school life, where the youth of today are formed in a crucible of social media, online porn, and easy access to drugs of all kinds.”

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6, episode 15 (live at 11:20 p.m. ET, on demand the next morning at 6 a.m. ET)

Our Cartoon President, Season 2, episode 6 (8 p.m. ET)

City on a Hill (series premiere) (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Showtime’s new one-hour drama series stars Kevin Bacon as a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran and Aldis Hodge as an assistant district attorney. Set in the early 1990s, together, the two form an unlikely alliance and ultimately subvert the entire criminal justice system of Boston. Created and executive produced by Chuck MacLean, additional executive producers include Academy Award-winner Ben Affleck and Academy Award winner Matt Damon.

The Chi, Season 2, episode 10 (season finale) (10 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on June 17

Falls Around Her

Synopsis: A successful singer leaves everything behind to return to her reservation to live alone.

Desus & Mario, Season 1, episode 22 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on June 20

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Synopsis: When Blitzen announces his retirement on December 21st, a miniature horse has 3 days to fulfill his lifelong dream of earning a spot on Santa’s team at the North Pole try-outs.

Grand-Daddy Day Care

Synopsis: A family man turns his house into a ‘day care’ centre for senior citizens.

Corrina Corrina

Synopsis: In 1959, a widower hires a kindly housekeeper/nanny to care for his 7-year-old daughter.

Desus & Mario, Season 1, episode 23 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on June 21

Dirty Grandpa

Synopsis: Right before his wedding, an uptight guy is tricked into driving his grandfather, a lecherous former Army Lieutenant Colonel, to Florida for Spring Break.

Land of the Dead

Synopsis: The living dead have taken over the world, and the last humans live in a walled city to protect themselves as they come to grips with the situation.

Magic Mike

Synopsis: A male stripper (Channing Tatum) teaches a younger performer how to party, pick up women and make easy money.

Nymphomaniac Volume

Synopsis: A self-diagnosed nymphomaniac recounts her erotic experiences to the man who saved her after a beating.

Nymphomaniac Volume 2

Synopsis: The continuation of Joe’s sexually dictated life delves into the darker aspects of her adulthood, obsessions and what led to her being in Seligman’s care.

Philadelphia

Synopsis: When a man with HIV is fired by his law firm because of his condition, he hires a homophobic small time lawyer as the only willing advocate for a wrongful dismissal suit.

In a World…

Synopsis: An underachieving voice coach finds herself competing in the movie trailer voice-over profession against her arrogant father and his protégé.

Think Like a Man Too

Synopsis: All the couples are back for a wedding in Las Vegas, but plans for a romantic weekend go awry when their various misadventures get them into some compromising situations that threaten to derail the big event.

City Island

Synopsis: The Rizzos, a family who doesn’t share their habits, aspirations, and careers with one another, find their delicate web of lies disturbed by the arrival of a young ex-con (Steven Strait) brought home by Vince (Andy Garcia), the patriarch of the family, who is a corrections officer in real life, and a hopeful actor in private.

Saw

Synopsis: Two strangers, who awaken in a room with no recollection of how they got there, soon discover they’re pawns in a deadly game perpetrated by a notorious serial killer.

Saw 2

Synopsis: A detective and his team must rescue eight people trapped in a factory by the twisted serial killer known as Jigsaw.

Saw 3

Synopsis: Jigsaw abducts a doctor in order to keep himself alive while he watches his new apprentice put an unlucky citizen named Jeff through a brutal test.

Saw 4

Synopsis: Despite Jigsaw’s death, and in order to save the lives of two of his colleagues, Lieutenant Rigg is forced to take part in a new game, which promises to test him to the limit.

Saw 5

Synopsis: Following Jigsaw’s grisly demise, Mark Hoffman is commended as a hero, but Agent Strahm is suspicious and delves into Hoffman’s past. Meanwhile, another group of people are put through a series of gruesome tests.

Saw 6

Synopsis: Agent Strahm is dead, and FBI agent Erickson draws nearer to Hoffman. Meanwhile, a pair of insurance executives find themselves in another game set by Jigsaw.

Cartoon Conspiracy

Synopsis: Does every Pixar movie take place in the same universe? What’s the truth behind Danny Phantom’s powers? Could Spongebob Squarepants be—immortal? At Cartoon Conspiracy, we tackle the big questions about animated films and TV shows. From the far-reaching to the mildly plausible to the downright genius, we aren’t afraid of finding the answers.

Killjoys, Season 4

Synopsis: In the Quad, a planetary system on the brink of a bloody interplanetary class war, a fun loving trio of bounty hunters attempt to remain impartial as they chase deadly warrants.

The Hate U Give

Synopsis: Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Now, facing pressure from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and stand up for what’s right.

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, episode 20 (live 10 p.m. ET, on demand the next morning at 6 a.m. ET)

Jett, Season 1, episode 2 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on June 22

The Old Man & the Gun

Synopsis: Based on the true story of Forrest Tucker and his audacious escape from San Quentin at the age of 70 to an unprecedented string of heists that confounded authorities and enchanted the public.

What’s coming to Crave on June 23

Warriors of Liberty City, Season 1, episode 6

Warriors of Liberty City, Season 1, episode 7 (season finale)

Big Little Lies, Season 2, episode 3 (9 p.m. ET)

Euphoria, Season 1, episode 2 (10 p.m. ET)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6, episode 16 (live at 11:20 p.m. ET, on demand the next morning at 6 a.m. ET)

Our Cartoon President, Season 2, episode 7 (8 p.m. ET)

City on a Hill, Season 1, episode 2 (9 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on June 24

Desus & Mario, Season 1, episode 24 (11 p.m. ET)

Years and Years (series premiere) (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: This six-part limited drama series, a co-production from HBO, BBC One and CANAL+, follows the members of one family as their complex lives converge on one crucial night in 2019, when Britain is rocked by political, economic, and technological advances. Rory Kinnear, Russell Tovey, Jessica Hynes, Ruth Madeley and Anne Reid star along with Emma Thompson who plays an outspoken celebrity turned political figure whose controversial opinions divide the nation.

What’s coming to Crave on June 27

Mary Shelley

Synopsis: Life and facts of Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin, who at 16 met 21-year-old poet Percy Shelley, resulting in the writing of Frankenstein.

Desus & Mario, Season 1, episode 25 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on June 28

In the Valley of Elah

Synopsis: A retired military investigator works with a police detective to uncover the truth behind his son’s disappearance following his return from a tour of duty in Iraq.

Independence Day

Synopsis: The aliens are coming and their goal is to invade and destroy Earth. Fighting superior technology, mankind’s best weapon is the will to survive.

The Interpreter

Synopsis: Political intrigue and deception unfold inside the United Nations, where a U.S. Secret Service agent is assigned to investigate an interpreter who overhears an assassination plot.

Argo

Synopsis: Acting under the cover of a Hollywood producer scouting a location for a science fiction film, a CIA agent launches a dangerous operation to rescue six Americans in Tehran during the U.S. hostage crisis in Iran in 1979.

Cinderella Man

Synopsis: The story of James Braddock, a supposedly washed-up boxer who came back to become a champion and an inspiration in the 1930s.

Premonition

Synopsis: A depressed woman learns that her husband was killed in a car accident the previous day, then awakens the next morning to find him alive and well at home; then awakens the day after that to find that he’s dead.

About Schmidt

Synopsis: A man upon retirement, embarks on a journey to his estranged daughter’s wedding, only to discover more about himself and life than he ever expected.

The Pals Play Roblox, Season 2

Synopsis: The Pals are a group of five YouTubers (Denis, Corl, Alex, Sub and Sketch) who post family-friendly gaming videos, mainly Roblox and Minecraft. They currently have over 2.6 million subscribers and roughly 987 million views. Join in this adventure as The Pals play Roblox! (Roblox is owned by the Roblox Corporation).

Veronica Mars, Season 1 to 3

Synopsis: In anticipation of Hulu’s Veronica Mars revival, coming to Crave on July 26, Seasons 1 to 3 of the series drop on Crave on Friday, June 28. Featuring 64 episodes which originally aired from 2004 to 2007, Veronica Mars stars Kristen Bell as a smart, fearless apprentice private investigator dedicated to solving the toughest mysteries of her wealthy seaside community, Neptune, where the rich and powerful make the rules, own the town and the high school and are desperate to keep their dirty little secrets just that.

Jett, Season 1, episode 3 (11 p.m. ET)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Synopsis: Teenager Miles Morales becomes Spider-Man of his reality, crossing his path with five counterparts from other dimensions to stop a threat for all realities.

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, episode 21 (live 10 p.m. ET, on demand the next morning at 6 a.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on June 30

The Rook (series premiere)

Synopsis: Starz’s new Original series, from Lionsgate and Liberty Global, stars Emma Greenwell, Olivia Munn and Joely Richardson. The supernatural thriller tells the story of Myfanwy Thomas, a woman who wakes up beside London’s Millennium Bridge with no memory of who she is and no way to explain the circle of latex-gloved dead bodies splayed around her. When Myfanwy discovers she is a high ranking official in the Checquy, Britain’s last truly secret service for people with paranormal abilities, she will have to navigate the dangerous and complex world of the agency to uncover who wiped her memory.

Our Cartoon President, Season 2, episode 8 (8 p.m. ET)

City on a Hill, Season 1, episode 3 (9 p.m. ET)

The Loudest Voice (series premiere) (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: To understand the events that led to the rise of the modern Republican Party, one must understand Fox News founder Roger Ailes. Showtime’s new seven-part limited series takes on that challenge, focusing primarily on the past decade in which Ailes, played by Russell Crowe, arguably became the Republican Party’s de facto leader, while also touching on defining events in Ailes’ life, including his experiences with world leaders that gave birth to Ailes’ political career and the sexual harassment accusations and settlements that brought his Fox News reign to an end. Also starring Naomi Watts as former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson; Sienna Miller as Ailes’ wife Elizabeth and Seth MacFarlane as former Fox News PR chief Brian Lewis.

Big Little Lies, Season 2, episode 4 (9 p.m. ET)

Euphoria, Season 1, episode 3 (10 p.m. ET)