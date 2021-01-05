3 Movies About Vacations More Disastrous Than Alberta MLA Tracy Allard’s Trip To Hawaii

The urge to get away has never been more futile (unless you're an MLA with Alberta's UCP). These movies remind us that holidays don’t always go as planned.

Most of us have spent the last year dreaming about all the places we wish we could go. Whether it’s a vacation to warmer climes or just a road trip with the family, the urge to get away from home has never been stronger, or more futile (unless, of course, you’re one of the six Alberta UCP MLAs who have been busted for leaving Canada over the holidays).

But no matter how green the grass looks on the other side, vacations don’t always turn out the way we plan. Going places can actually really suck sometimes. Here, a selection of vacation movies with a common message: we may not be missing out on too much.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008

Rule number one of vacation: If you’re going to book one just to get over your ex, make sure they’re not on the same tropical island you’ve escaped to (perhaps St. Barts, where Ontario MPP Rod Phillips holidayed over Christmas). This unforgettable comedy stars Jason Segel and Kristen Bell as a former couple who find themselves staying at the same resort soon after their break-up.

It comes complete with every embarrassing scenario that could occur while being stuck thousands of miles away from home with your ex and their new flame–including a very tense set of run-ins with said couple. This one is a real reminder that sometimes staying home with a bottle of wine and a good movie can be better for the soul than any getaway.

Hostel, 2005

What happens when a group of friends with wanderlust and a thirst for adventure decides to backpack through Europe? Spoiler alert: nothing good.

If you’re looking for something to really spook you out of taking a trip, this horror classic is the one. Heavy on the torture and gore, Hostel is sure to instill fright in anyone who was thinking of getting comfortable with strangers in a foreign country. Count me out!

Vacation, 2015

Thinking of going somewhere with the family? The Griswold’s 2015 Vacation will make you reconsider. This tale of an interminable road trip complete with insufferable extended family and a messy encounter with raw sewage will ruin holidaying forever. You’re much better off trying to bond—and fix your issues—in the comfort of your own home.

Then again, there’s How Stella Got Her Groove Back, 1998

Okay, okay, maybe vacations aren’t all bad. Sometimes a trip can present a chance to unwind, relax, and even find love with a much younger man. That last one might be slightly less plausible, but it’s exactly what happens in this classic rom-com about a successful stockbroker who takes a much-needed trip to Jamaica with her best friend, only to be swept off her feet by a handsome, charming islander in the process.

A reminder of the importance of friendship, and the doors that can open when we take a chance, it’s the perfect film to help us look forward to a time when even those of us that aren’t politicians can get back out there and discover something new.

All movies are available to rent on YouTube movies and Amazon Prime.