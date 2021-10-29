5 New Romance Books To Cozy Up With This Fall

The romance genre continues to expand, adding more diverse voices while keeping all the tropes in HEAs (that's happily ever afters) readers adore.

The Sweetest Remedy by Jane Igharo

Hannah Bailey flies to Lagos for the funeral of the father she never knew and to connect with wealthy relatives she’s never met. Unearthed secrets, a cultural learning curve and a handsome suitor lead her on a journey of self-discovery. Out now.

The Holiday Swap by Maggie Knox

California twins Charlie, a reality TV chef, and Cass, a small-town baker, pull a classic switcheroo when Charlie loses her sense of smell in an accident. They both long to escape the lives they thought they wanted—but love has other plans. October 5.

A Holly Jolly Diwali by Sonya Lalli

Type A analyst Niki Randhawa does all the right things for her family. When she’s laid off, she books an impromptu trip to Goa—and meets a soulful musician who helps her realize that the straight and narrow path isn’t the only choice in life or love. October 5.

A Certain Appeal by Vanessa King

Pride and Prejudice fans won’t want to miss this spicy retelling set in the glamorous world of modern burlesque in NYC. Liz Bennet, dancer by night, meets uptight finance manager Will Darcy, and while we know how it ends, the fun’s in how they get there. November 23.

Portrait of a Scotsman by Evie Dunmore

This feminist historical romance is packed with witty banter and steamy scenes. Heiress Hattie Green-field marries grumpy self-made Scot Lucian Blackstone—they both have their reasons, but love isn’t one of them. Or so they think . . . Out now.