Living

8 Of The Best Places To See Fall Colours In Canada

Red, orange and gold, oh my! Take an autumn trip for cool weather and breathtaking views.

by
best-fall-colours-canada: Birds eye view of Confederation Trail in PEI and trees in green, yellow, red, and orange

Photo, ©Tourism PEI / Sander Meurs

When it comes to taking in the changing autumn leaves across Canada, there are a few factors to keep in mind. Plan ahead for late September or early October, which is when most parks have their brightest fall colours. Also, consider your preferred mode of “leaf peeping” before you make a cross-country trip. Are you taking a scenic drive, hiking, or riding on horseback? Once you’ve decided, look through our gallery for the best leaf-viewing spots in Canada.

The Laurentian Mountains
8
