Living

10 Of The Best Indoor Pools In Canada

Baby, it’s warm inside — instead of longing for summer days, dive into a mid-winter swim

by
best indoor pools canada: view of pool from viewing area

Photo, City of Ottawa

The days are getting shorter and the weather drearier, but that’s no reason to hole up at home with a cup of hot chocolate every day (although — we won’t judge if you do). From therapy spas and lap pools for you to water slides and aquatic rock climbing walls for the kids, here are some of the best indoor pools across Canada, so you can backstroke your winter doldrums away.

UBC Aquatic Centre — Vancouver, B.C.
10
view slideshow
Photos

Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram