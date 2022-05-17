Living

5 Perfect Canadian Trails To Explore This Summer

Hike inspiration for your summer travels.

Western Canada

Troll Falls, Alberta

Degree of difficulty: Easy
What it’s like: This short, family-friendly trail has two end points: one leading to the bottom of Troll Falls and the other to a creek above the falls.

Central Canada

Millennium Trail, Manitoba

Degree of difficulty: Easy
What it’s like: Millennium Trail takes hikers all the way around Thompson, Man. It winds through the boreal forest and down city sidewalks for a unique adventure.

Eastern Canada

Bruce Trail, Ontario

Degree of difficulty: Varies
What it’s like: Spanning 900 kilometres from Queenston to Tobermory, Ont., the Bruce Trail is one of Canada’s oldest and longest marked footpaths.

Territories

Ovayok Trail, Nunavut

Degree of difficulty: Moderate
What it’s like: This five-and-a-half- kilometre stretch of back trail near Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, offers a unique chance to see wildlife in the Canadian North.

Atlantic Canada

Franey Mountain Trail, Nova Scotia

Degree of difficulty: Hard
What it’s like: A steep incline leads to a summit 430 metres above sea level in this two-and-a-half-hour hike. Your reward? A sweeping panoramic view of the Atlantic coastline.

