5 Perfect Canadian Trails To Explore This Summer

Western Canada
Troll Falls, Alberta
Degree of difficulty: Easy
What it’s like: This short, family-friendly trail has two end points: one leading to the bottom of Troll Falls and the other to a creek above the falls.
Central Canada
Millennium Trail, Manitoba
Degree of difficulty: Easy
What it’s like: Millennium Trail takes hikers all the way around Thompson, Man. It winds through the boreal forest and down city sidewalks for a unique adventure.
Eastern Canada
Bruce Trail, Ontario
Degree of difficulty: Varies
What it’s like: Spanning 900 kilometres from Queenston to Tobermory, Ont., the Bruce Trail is one of Canada’s oldest and longest marked footpaths.
Territories
Ovayok Trail, Nunavut
Degree of difficulty: Moderate
What it’s like: This five-and-a-half- kilometre stretch of back trail near Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, offers a unique chance to see wildlife in the Canadian North.
Atlantic Canada
Franey Mountain Trail, Nova Scotia
Degree of difficulty: Hard
What it’s like: A steep incline leads to a summit 430 metres above sea level in this two-and-a-half-hour hike. Your reward? A sweeping panoramic view of the Atlantic coastline.
