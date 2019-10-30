The 5 Best (Canadian!) Sites To Buy Rugs Online

While there’s something to be said for seeing the colours and patterns of a gorgeous area rug in person, you can find top value for the trendiest styles online—especially if you skip the big-market brands and look to specialty retailers.

Familiarize yourself with the terminology to help understand the pricing. Hand-knotted rugs are the most expensive and most durable, thanks to a painstaking weaving process that can take months. Hand-tufted rugs deliver a similar look but are made with a mechanized tool, while inexpensive machine-made rugs are mass produced on an industrial loom. (Click here for more on how to take care of your rug.)

Before you put a beauty in your online cart, check out the shipping fees and return policies. Many online retailers offer free delivery but if the rug doesn’t work in your space, you may have to pay for the return. So, be sure you’ve measured out the dimensions on the floor and feel confident in your vision before committing.

Antique rugs, with their wear and patina, are a great way to add soul to a room. Here are five great Canadian sources to bookmark: