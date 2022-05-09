An Easy, Pretty Way To Bring New Life To Old Glass Vases

April showers bring May flowers, but if you’re running out of receptacles for your blooms, here’s a pretty hack for the glass vases that abound at thrift stores.

1. Pour some matte latex paint into a bowl and stir in a spoonful of baking soda.

2. Keep stirring in more spoonfuls until you like the texture of the paint.

3. Apply a coat to the outside and inside the neck of your vase. (Brush it on in different patterns for an organic look.)

4. Let it dry and apply another coat, if desired.