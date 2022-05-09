Home Decor

An Easy, Pretty Way To Bring New Life To Old Glass Vases

Paint + baking soda = a lovely craft project for spring blooms.

Chatelaine Updated

Several painted thrift store vases with flower stalks laid on a surface

(Photo: Erik Putz; Prop Styling: Madeleine Johari; Produced by Stephanie Han Kim.)

April showers bring May flowers, but if you’re running out of receptacles for your blooms, here’s a pretty hack for the glass vases that abound at thrift stores.

1. Pour some matte latex paint into a bowl and stir in a spoonful of baking soda.

(Photo: Erik Putz; Prop Styling: Madeleine Johari; Produced by Stephanie Han Kim.)

2. Keep stirring in more spoonfuls until you like the texture of the paint.

(Photo: Erik Putz; Prop Styling: Madeleine Johari; Produced by Stephanie Han Kim.)

3. Apply a coat to the outside and inside the neck of your vase. (Brush it on in different patterns for an organic look.)

(Photo: Erik Putz; Prop Styling: Madeleine Johari; Produced by Stephanie Han Kim.)

4. Let it dry and apply another coat, if desired.

(Photo: Erik Putz; Prop Styling: Madeleine Johari; Produced by Stephanie Han Kim.)

