The Hottest New Plant On Instagram Is Incredibly Easy To Care For

Move over, monstera. The latest It plant to pop up on our radar is the hoya, which comes in an array of colours and patterns. Our favourite, the Hoya carnosa “Krimson Queen,” has a striking mix of green and pink foliage. “It’s great for people who are starting out—it’s hardy and doesn’t require a lot of attention,” says Lisa Muñoz, founder of New York–based interior plant design company Leaf and June.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few stylish hanging planters to accessorize your new plant.

Gallery Hanging Planters Freefille Macramé plant hanger, from $54, etsy.com.

