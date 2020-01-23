The Easy, Overlooked Decluttering Hack That Works In Every Room Of Your House

When every square inch counts in your quest to quash clutter, don’t overlook door space. Here’s how to make the most of it.

1. Bedroom door storage hacks

Add a series of small hooks down the centre of the door to hang purses.

Install a towel rack for scarves, ties and belts.

Affix a small pegboard for necklaces.

2. Front hall door storage hacks

Store gloves, hats and shoes in an over-the-door pocket organizer.

Screw in a small hook to hang a dog leash.

Install a mail organizer to sort letters and bills in one easy-to-find place.

3. Kitchen cupboard door storage hacks

Use a magnetic whiteboard to keep track of pantry essentials.

Install a rail to hold pot lids.

Attach a magazine holder to store boxes of foil and parchment paper.

4. Broom closet door storage hacks