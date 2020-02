When it comes to setting the mood, lighting is a make-or-break detail—and it’s not just about finding the right lightbulb or wattage for your space. A beautiful table lamp is an easy way to give your decor a refresh without committing to a whole new style. From museum-worthy sculptural shapes to laid-back woven textures, we found a few affordable options that will give your home the glow up it deserves.

Gallery Table Lamps Structube Northbrook Table Lamp, $49, structube.com.