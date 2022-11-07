11 Delightful Scented Candles For Chilly Nights In

A new candle is the perfect way to set the mood when it gets chilly, so strike a match and light one of these all-Canadian picks.

Soja & Co.

With musk, smoky vanilla, olibanum and cedarwood, this candle is so reminiscent of a roaring campfire that you can almost hear the wood crackling.

Campfire, $32, sojaco.ca

Lohn

Longing for the suite life? This alluring mix of amber and vetiver—which is also available as a room spray—smells just like a posh hotel lobby.

Erde, $42, shoplohn.com

Waxxed

Sauna is a way of life in Thunder Bay, Ont., where this candle is made. It’s a love letter to the ritual, with notes of cedar, oak moss and amber.

Sauna, $30, waxxedcandleco.com

Alben Lane Candle Co.

With notes of spruce, musk, amber and vetiver, this scent will transport you to a rustic cottage tucked deep into the woods.

The Cottage, $18, albenlanecandleco.com

Mala The Brand

This blend of green tea, chamomile and vanilla is as invigorating as a sip of matcha. Choose between a wood or cotton wick.

Matcha Latte, $38, malathebrand.com

The Baltic Club

This soy candle features notes of cardamom—a staple spice in masala chai—as well as warm wood and sweet tobacco.

Cardamom, $28, thebalticclub.com

Chubbies Candles

The ideal kitchen candle, thanks to its refreshing aroma of freshly picked herbs, with hints of earth and pine needles.

Ground, $32, chubbiescandles.com

BLK Rose Candle

Named for civil rights activist and entertainer Josephine Baker, this scent features frankincense, musk and an unexpected hint of grapefruit.

Josephine, $48, blkrosecandle.com

Ember Wellness

With smoked cedar, birch and sandalwood, this woodsy wonder is almost as relaxing as a nature walk.

Forest Bath, $58, emberwellness.ca

Pinky Swear & Co.

The perfect addition to any book lover’s home, this candle blends the scents of aged leather, oak, cardamom and clove to create a relaxing atmosphere for reading.

The Bookworm, $46, pinkyswearandco.com

Campfire Diaries

Named after the October full moon, this small-batch soy number blends warm notes of amber, plum and sandalwood.

Hygge, $27, campfirediaries.ca