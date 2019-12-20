The 3 Hottest New Colours In Home Decor For 2020

Each year, a new crop of colours start popping up on our radar around the holiday season, making it easy to predict what the hottest shades will be for the months ahead. 2020 is shaping up to be a cozy year, with barely there pinks, ’90s-inspired terracotta hues and rich mustards seen on everything from fashion accessories to paint swatches. But switching things up doesn’t have to mean repainting the house or reupholstering a sofa⁠—adding a few well-chosen accessories to a room can transform its look and make it feel fresh again. Here, we share the colours trends that will be everywhere in 2020 and the best accessories to work them into your decor on a budget.

Gallery Colour Trends 2020 Walls in First Light 2102-70; Trim in White Heron OC-57. (Photo: Courtesy of Benjamin Moore) Trend: Pale Pinks This pale and dusty pink has stolen the spotlight from its Millennial counterpart—and it’s quickly becoming a new neutral, showing up in furniture, homewares and accessories. The proof this shade should be on your radar? Benjamin Moore named First Light as their Colour of the Year for 2020. This soft and livable pink hue is perfect to add a nice glow to a powder room or home office.