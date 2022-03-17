12 Chic Candleholders That Double As Art

Lighting up a fresh candle instantly sets the mood, but adding a sculptural candleholder is an easy way to spruce up your decor on a budget. Here, we’ve rounded up sculptural candleholders that double as works of art, including options by some of our favourite Canadian makers.
CB2
Carved in teak root, this sculptural duo makes for a modern monochromatic look.
Layered taper candle holders, from $60 each, cb2.ca
