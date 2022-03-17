12 Chic Candleholders That Double As Art

Light up your decor with picks at every price point.

Lighting up a fresh candle instantly sets the mood, but adding a sculptural candleholder is an easy way to spruce up your decor on a budget. Here, we’ve rounded up sculptural candleholders that double as works of art, including options by some of our favourite Canadian makers.

Gallery Chic Candleholders CB2 Carved in teak root, this sculptural duo makes for a modern monochromatic look. Layered taper candle holders, from $60 each, cb2.ca