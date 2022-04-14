10 Perennials To Plant In Your Garden This Spring

Perennials, like roses and peonies, are the investment pieces of the plant kingdom, but that doesn’t mean they don’t require plenty of care. To ensure your garden blooms beautifully year after year, consult these need-to-know, flower-specific tips from Sarah Nixon of My Luscious Backyard—and get inspired by these ten gorgeous perennials varieties you can plant in your own yard this spring.
Roses
Roses bloom well in most Canadian climates, but specific varieties thrive better in certain locations. Be sure to ask an expert at your local nursery which strain will work best for you. Also be sure to watch for rust (an orange fungus) and blackspot (a disease that causes black splotches on leaves), both of which have a fondness for roses.
