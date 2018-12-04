21 Brilliant Stocking Stuffer Ideas

1. Sports Nutcrackers
2. Blotting Papers
Blotting paper is a great way to keep your makeup looking fresh.
Fenty Beauty, $16, Sephora.
3. Coin Purse
These little travel pouches are made in Quebec and perfect for keeping track of everything from lipsticks to credit cards.
La Petite Boite Co Velvet Rounded Coin Purses, $20, Etsy.
4. Handmade Chocolate
From the award-winning chocolatier Beta 5, this bar features freeze-dried raspberries and candied earl grey tea in 35% white chocolate.
Queen of Hearts Polygon Bar, $11, Beta 5.
5. Travel French Press
6. Drink Stirrers
7. Travel Kit
These made-in-Canada plant oil and shea butter based formulations are all-natural and smell good enough to eat.
Mix and Match, $20, basd.
8. Palette
Tarte Tarteist Pro Glow to Go Highlight & Contour, $25, Sephora.
9. Honey Dipper & Tea Measure
10. Tassel Earrings
Copper, $35, Knots And Pipes.
Designer Heather Sheppard uses the skills she learned from her mother and grandmother in the rural community of Norfolk, Ontario to make her statement jewellery.
11. Sketchpad
12. Handcrafted Ornaments
13. Urban Honey
Each box features honey gathered from different neighbourhoods in Quebec City.
City Honey Tasting Box, $30, Alveole.
14. Work Week Men’s Sock Pack
15. Hand Held Lemon Juicer
16. Oven Mitt
17. Bluetooth Earbuds
18. Survival Tool
Hit the road prepared with this multi tool that features a knife edge, saw blade, can opener, wrench, screwdriver — and six other just-in-case functions.
US $5, Kikkerland.
19. Micro Speaker
20. Nail Polish
Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Polish, $22, Sephora.
21. Ornament