21 Brilliant Stocking Stuffer Ideas

1. Sports Nutcrackers

10”, PC Life At Home, Sports Nutcrackers, $14 each, Real Canadian Superstore.

2. Blotting Papers

Blotting paper is a great way to keep your makeup looking fresh. Fenty Beauty, $16, Sephora.

3. Coin Purse

These little travel pouches are made in Quebec and perfect for keeping track of everything from lipsticks to credit cards. La Petite Boite Co Velvet Rounded Coin Purses, $20, Etsy.

4. Handmade Chocolate

From the award-winning chocolatier Beta 5, this bar features freeze-dried raspberries and candied earl grey tea in 35% white chocolate. Queen of Hearts Polygon Bar, $11, Beta 5.

5. Travel French Press

6. Drink Stirrers

7. Travel Kit

These made-in-Canada plant oil and shea butter based formulations are all-natural and smell good enough to eat. Mix and Match, $20, basd.

8. Palette

Tarte Tarteist Pro Glow to Go Highlight & Contour, $25, Sephora.

9. Honey Dipper & Tea Measure

10. Tassel Earrings

Copper, $35, Knots And Pipes.

Designer Heather Sheppard uses the skills she learned from her mother and grandmother in the rural community of Norfolk, Ontario to make her statement jewellery.

11. Sketchpad

12. Handcrafted Ornaments

PC Life At Home, $6 each, Real Canadian Superstore.

13. Urban Honey

Each box features honey gathered from different neighbourhoods in Quebec City. City Honey Tasting Box, $30, Alveole.

14. Work Week Men’s Sock Pack

Arborist Check, $30, Drake General Store.

15. Hand Held Lemon Juicer

16. Oven Mitt

17. Bluetooth Earbuds

18. Survival Tool

Hit the road prepared with this multi tool that features a knife edge, saw blade, can opener, wrench, screwdriver — and six other just-in-case functions. US $5, Kikkerland.

19. Micro Speaker

20. Nail Polish

Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Polish, $22, Sephora.

21. Ornament